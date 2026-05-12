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Comviva And Unlimit Partner To Strengthen Global Payment Capabilities For Merchants
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 12th May 2026 – Unlimit, the global growth infrastructure provider, has partnered with Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specialising in customer experience management, data monetisation, and digital financial services, to enable simplified, reliable checkout experiences for merchants.
Through this partnership, Unlimit is now available as a selectable Payment Gateway within Comviva's mobiquity® One, enabling shared merchant opportunities and streamlined global payments. The integration of Unlimit's infrastructure into mobiquity® One will enable Comviva merchants to leverage over 1,000 payment methods, enabling faster time-to-market, more reliable checkout experiences, and direct, scalable access to global acquiring capabilities. Merchants will also benefit from simplified onboarding and coordinated go-live support, enabling faster and more efficient deployment of payment services.
The partnership will initially focus on supporting Indian merchants and driving regional growth, with the flexibility to expand into additional global markets as Comviva continues to scale its platform.
“Together with Comviva, we are enabling faster launches and stronger payment performance, critical infrastructure to support the continued local and global expansion of Indian merchants and enterprises. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting merchants worldwide with resilient, future-ready payment infrastructure,” said Irene Skrynova, CEO, Global Payments at Unlimit.
“At Comviva, we are continuously evolving mobiquity® One to serve as a truly embedded payment platform. Our collaboration with Unlimit enhances the breadth and depth of payment capabilities available to our clients, enabling them to navigate complex, multi-market environments with greater efficiency. Together, we are building a resilient and scalable payments foundation for the next phase of digital growth,” said Manish Agrawal, President & COO at Comviva.
Comviva empowers telecom operators, financial institutions, and enterprises across more than 90 countries with digital financial solutions. Its mobiquity® One platform is a SaaS-based embedded payments solution that combines payment orchestration, Wallet-as-a-Service, and Card-as-a-Service. Its payment orchestrator leverages a single layer to enable multiple payment providers, optimising routing and enhancing payment performance across markets.
About Comviva
Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customer to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and simplify operational complexities to achieve exponential success.
From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With our solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide. As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow.
About Unlimit
Unlimit is the global financial infrastructure for the borderless agentic economy. Designed to bridge the gap between fragmented local markets and the future of autonomous commerce, Unlimit provides the programmable operating layer for the world's most ambitious businesses.
Through an integrated technology stack, the platform unifies global payment acceptance, programmable financial accounts, and digital asset rails into a singular financial layer. By mapping hyper-local payment ecosystems directly into its architecture, Unlimit enables businesses to move value and settle transactions instantly across continents.
Built on decades of hard-won regulatory depth and an extensive global license portfolio, the platform provides direct access to a massive global infrastructure. With major hubs in London, San Francisco, Singapore, São Paulo, and Mexico City, Unlimit is building the infrastructure that makes global expansion a matter of code, not geography.
Through this partnership, Unlimit is now available as a selectable Payment Gateway within Comviva's mobiquity® One, enabling shared merchant opportunities and streamlined global payments. The integration of Unlimit's infrastructure into mobiquity® One will enable Comviva merchants to leverage over 1,000 payment methods, enabling faster time-to-market, more reliable checkout experiences, and direct, scalable access to global acquiring capabilities. Merchants will also benefit from simplified onboarding and coordinated go-live support, enabling faster and more efficient deployment of payment services.
The partnership will initially focus on supporting Indian merchants and driving regional growth, with the flexibility to expand into additional global markets as Comviva continues to scale its platform.
“Together with Comviva, we are enabling faster launches and stronger payment performance, critical infrastructure to support the continued local and global expansion of Indian merchants and enterprises. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting merchants worldwide with resilient, future-ready payment infrastructure,” said Irene Skrynova, CEO, Global Payments at Unlimit.
“At Comviva, we are continuously evolving mobiquity® One to serve as a truly embedded payment platform. Our collaboration with Unlimit enhances the breadth and depth of payment capabilities available to our clients, enabling them to navigate complex, multi-market environments with greater efficiency. Together, we are building a resilient and scalable payments foundation for the next phase of digital growth,” said Manish Agrawal, President & COO at Comviva.
Comviva empowers telecom operators, financial institutions, and enterprises across more than 90 countries with digital financial solutions. Its mobiquity® One platform is a SaaS-based embedded payments solution that combines payment orchestration, Wallet-as-a-Service, and Card-as-a-Service. Its payment orchestrator leverages a single layer to enable multiple payment providers, optimising routing and enhancing payment performance across markets.
About Comviva
Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customer to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and simplify operational complexities to achieve exponential success.
From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With our solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide. As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow.
About Unlimit
Unlimit is the global financial infrastructure for the borderless agentic economy. Designed to bridge the gap between fragmented local markets and the future of autonomous commerce, Unlimit provides the programmable operating layer for the world's most ambitious businesses.
Through an integrated technology stack, the platform unifies global payment acceptance, programmable financial accounts, and digital asset rails into a singular financial layer. By mapping hyper-local payment ecosystems directly into its architecture, Unlimit enables businesses to move value and settle transactions instantly across continents.
Built on decades of hard-won regulatory depth and an extensive global license portfolio, the platform provides direct access to a massive global infrastructure. With major hubs in London, San Francisco, Singapore, São Paulo, and Mexico City, Unlimit is building the infrastructure that makes global expansion a matter of code, not geography.
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