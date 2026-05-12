Karla Van Winkle Expands Industry Engagement Through Speaking And Workforce Development Initiatives

Chicago-based HR leader Karla Van Winkle continues to contribute to career development conversations through industry events and talent-focused initiatives.

Chicago, IL, 8th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Karla Van Winkle, Director of Talent Development at R.M. Chin & Associates, continues to expand her presence in professional and workforce development spaces through recent industry engagement and participation in career-focused initiatives.

Van Winkle was recently invited to attend the Chicago Legal Education Conference, reflecting her growing involvement in broader professional communities beyond her core industry. The conference brings together professionals across legal, business, and operational disciplines to discuss evolving workplace trends and leadership challenges.

Her participation aligns with her ongoing focus on talent development, career management, and workforce strategy.

“Being able to navigate change and uncertainty is critical,” Van Winkle said.“You have to be willing to keep learning and adapt as your career evolves.”

Ongoing Commitment to Workforce Development

In addition to conference participation, Van Winkle remains actively engaged in workforce development initiatives.

She recently took part in an engineering and infrastructure career fair, connecting with students and early-career professionals exploring opportunities in the field. Events like these are designed to introduce emerging talent to career pathways and provide direct access to industry leaders.

Van Winkle's involvement reflects a continued effort to support the next generation of professionals while staying connected to workforce trends.

“I think it's important to engage with people early in their careers,” she said.“They're trying to understand where they fit and what direction to take.”

Bridging Industry and Career Development

With a career spanning education and Human Resources, Van Winkle brings a practical perspective to career development. She began her career as a teacher and administrator before transitioning into HR, where she now leads talent development initiatives across multiple locations.

Her work focuses on building structured systems around hiring, onboarding, performance management, and career progression.

“People often think they need the perfect opportunity,” she said.“But it's really about how you position yourself and the value you bring.”

Supporting Long-Term Career Growth

Van Winkle's approach to career development emphasizes consistency and accountability.

Through both her internal leadership and external engagement, she continues to advocate for personal ownership in career growth and the importance of adapting to change.

“You are the only one in control of your path,” she said.“The effort you put in shapes where it leads.”

Call to Action: Engage With Your Career Early

Van Winkle encourages individuals-especially students and early-career professionals-to take an active role in exploring opportunities and building skills.

Attend industry events and career fairs Ask questions and seek out mentorship Focus on developing practical skills Stay open to learning and change

“Start where you are,” she said.“Take the next step and keep moving forward.”

About Workforce Development and Career Engagement

Workforce development focuses on connecting individuals with skills, training, and opportunities needed to succeed in evolving industries. Engagement through events, education, and mentorship plays a key role in helping professionals navigate career pathways and adapt to changing workforce demands.

About Karla Van Winkle

Karla Van Winkle is a Chicago-based Director of Talent Development at R.M. Chin & Associates with over two decades of experience in education and Human Resources. She specializes in talent strategy, career development, and organizational growth, and is recognized for her practical, systems-driven approach to building high-performing teams. She is also an active contributor to industry events and workforce development initiatives, supporting both experienced professionals and emerging talent.