Virtuix Expands Global Rollout Of Omni One With Canada Launch Amid Rising Demand For Immersive Gaming And Fitness

Canadian Expansion Supports Virtuix's Broader International Growth Strategy Across Immersive Gaming, XR Entertainment, and Next-Generation Connected Fitness

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced that Omni One and Omni One Core are now immediately available for purchase in Canada through Virtuix's online store, marking the latest step in the Company's global rollout. The launch follows growing demand for more active, immersive, and AI-enabled gaming and fitness experiences.

Canadian customers can begin placing orders immediately through Virtuix's U.S. online store, with shipping available starting today.

The Canadian rollout includes both the plug-and-play Omni One complete system and Omni One Core, Virtuix's PCVR configuration designed for users with existing VR headsets. Both models enable users to physically walk, run, crouch, and jump in 360 degrees within virtual environments, delivering a fully immersive experience that blends gaming, fitness, and interactive entertainment. Virtuix continues to enhance the Omni ecosystem with AI-driven personalization and adaptive gameplay experiences designed to increase engagement and long-term user retention.

“Expanding into Canada is an important milestone as we continue scaling our international footprint,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Chief Executive Officer of Virtuix.“Canada represents a strong and growing market for gaming and immersive technologies, and we're excited to make Omni One available to a broader audience. We are seeing increasing demand for immersive, physically active entertainment experiences, and believe international expansion is an important pillar to support our long-term growth strategy.”

Often described as the“Peloton for Gamers,” Omni One combines immersive gaming with active fitness and is designed to support a growing ecosystem of content, competitive experiences, and recurring user engagement. Depending on gameplay intensity, users can burn up to 700 calories per hour, with some customers reporting significant fitness results, including losing more than 40 pounds in four months while using Omni One.

Virtuix believes demand for physically active gaming experiences will continue to grow as the global immersive entertainment market expands and consumers increasingly seek interactive, physically engaging digital experiences.

The launch builds on strong global momentum for Virtuix. Virtuix recently reported 41% year-over-year revenue growth for the first nine months of 2025, and Omni One maintains an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. In 2025, Omni One was recognized with the Auggie Award for Best VR Interaction Product, highlighting continued customer demand for the platform.

Canadian customers can place orders and learn more by visiting.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of“Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit.

Please visit the Company's new Investor Relations website at.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“could,”“would,”“potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, the potential benefits of any such acquisition, the expected synergies, the potential impact on revenues or shareholder value, and the Company's position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

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Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at