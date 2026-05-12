Finland Cement Industry Databook Report 2026: Portland, Blended, Specialty, And Green Cement Market Size & Forecast By Value And Volume Across 100+ Segments 2021-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Finnish cement market presents opportunities in residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors, with growth driven by urbanization and industrial investments. Key areas include specialty and green cement types, distribution via both direct and indirect channels, and expansion in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Finland cement market is on a growth trajectory, with expected annual growth of 2.6%, reaching EUR 242.4 million by 2026. Between 2021 and 2025, the market enjoyed a CAGR of 2.1%, and this positive growth momentum is projected to continue with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2026 to 2030.

By 2030, the market value is anticipated to climb from EUR 236.3 million in 2025 to approximately EUR 276.5 million. This comprehensive report provides a detailed, data-centric analysis of Finland's cement industry, offering insights into market opportunities, size forecast, and share statistics, backed by over 100 KPIs.

The research utilizes a robust methodology adhering to industry best practices, employing a proprietary analytics platform for an unbiased view of emerging business and investment opportunities. The report is forward-looking and data-rich, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2021 to 2030.

Detailed examinations include cement demand across residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors, segmented by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.

Finland Cement Industry Overview



Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value Average Cement Price Trends: Overall and by cement type

Market Segmentation by Cement Type



Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Green Cement

Blended Cement Market Segmentation



Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Market Segmentation



Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement Other Niche Specialty Cements

Cement Demand by Sector

Residential Construction



Multi-Family Housing Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:



Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:



Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:



Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions Other Institutional Structures

Finland Cement Market by Distribution Channel



Direct Distribution (B2B Sales) Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Market Dynamics by End-User



Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Location Tier Analysis



Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities Tier-III Cities

Cement Trade Dynamics



Key Export Destinations Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

Reasons to Buy This Report



Gain a comprehensive understanding of the cement industry in Finland with insights on production, consumption, capacity, pricing, and trade flows.

Analyze detailed segmentation by cement type, end-user sector, distribution channel, and regional patterns for enhanced visibility into demand shifts.

Benchmark leading industry players based on production share, regional presence, cost dynamics, and strategic initiatives to assess competitive positioning.

Understand key demand drivers and assess risks associated with housing policies, infrastructure development, urbanization, and regulatory factors.

Access a vast dataset of industry KPIs with historical and forecast values for deeper insights into sectoral demand, pricing trends, and sustainability metrics. Leverage a decision-ready databook format tailored for strategic and financial planning to facilitate evidence-based market assessments and strategy formulation.

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