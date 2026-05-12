403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar, Türkiye Back Pakistan’s Mediation Push on War on Iran
(MENAFN) Qatar and Türkiye have expressed support for Pakistan’s mediation efforts aimed at ending the conflict involving Iran and restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, according to statements made during talks in Doha.
Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a joint press conference, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said both countries support diplomatic initiatives intended to reduce regional tensions and secure maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
“Qatar and Türkiye back Pakistan’s mediation efforts to end (Iran) war, reopen Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
Al Thani also stated that Iran should not use the strait as a tool of pressure against Gulf states, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional stability and uninterrupted shipping routes.
During the press conference, the Qatari official additionally addressed developments in Gaza, accusing Israel of continuing ceasefire violations and using humanitarian assistance as leverage in the territory.
The remarks came during Fidan’s working visit to the Qatari capital as regional powers continue diplomatic discussions focused on de-escalation efforts and broader Middle East stability.
Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a joint press conference, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said both countries support diplomatic initiatives intended to reduce regional tensions and secure maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
“Qatar and Türkiye back Pakistan’s mediation efforts to end (Iran) war, reopen Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
Al Thani also stated that Iran should not use the strait as a tool of pressure against Gulf states, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional stability and uninterrupted shipping routes.
During the press conference, the Qatari official additionally addressed developments in Gaza, accusing Israel of continuing ceasefire violations and using humanitarian assistance as leverage in the territory.
The remarks came during Fidan’s working visit to the Qatari capital as regional powers continue diplomatic discussions focused on de-escalation efforts and broader Middle East stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment