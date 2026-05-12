NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN): President & CEO Steve Horn Interviewed By Advisor Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN): 36 Years of Annual Dividend Increases

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Advisor Access spoke at length with Steve Horn, president and CEO.

Advisor Access: Would you give us a brief overview of NNN REIT and describe what sets it apart in the REIT sector?

Steve Horn: We own a robust portfolio of 3,711 properties across all 50 states with more than 39 million square feet of gross leasable area and a 20-year average occupancy rate of 98.3%...

AA: NNN has just released its first quarter 2026 earnings. What are some of the highlights?

SH: NNN continued its momentum from 2025 and delivered solid operating and financial performance to kick off 2026. We acquired $145 million of real estate in the first quarter, following a record year in 2025. Our acquisition activity drove an almost 7% year-over-year increase in our annualized base rent, while our leasing and asset management teams remained active, increasing overall occupancy to 98.6%...

AA: Over the past 25 years, NNN has delivered a 12.0% average annual total shareholder return and 2025 marked the 36th consecutive year of annual dividend increases, the third longest such track record of all public REITs. How have you been able to accomplish these?

SH: As you can imagine, there is a lot that goes into this long of a track record, but at the heart of it all is the disciplined execution of our time-tested investment philosophy...

AA: In 2025, you made investments of $931 million. What is your strategy for selling and buying assets?

SH: We typically think about portfolio diversification in terms of tenant, line of trade, and geography. We lease to over 400 tenants, which helps further diversify our cash flows...

AA: Is there anything else you would like our readers to know?

SH: NNN has been investing in net lease real estate since 1984 and utilizes a proven investment framework that has delivered disciplined growth over multiple decades...

AA: Thank you for your insights, Steve.

Click here to read the complete answers to these questions and more about NNN REIT

Click Here to View the NNN Investor Presentation

Click Here to View the NNN REIT Fact Sheet

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