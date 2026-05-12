MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nevada Organic Phosphate Commences Drilling at Murdock Mountain

May 12, 2026 8:10 AM EDT | Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploraton, reports that drilling has commenced on the first hole of the 2026 program at the Murdock Mountain Project.

The Company's first deep drill hole is MM26-7. It is a step-back of about 100 metres up the mountain and above last fall's MM25-1. Drilling progressed through the upper portion of the target stratigraphy before encountering minor technical issues with the drilling conditions. The contractor has identified the cause and is completing the necessary adjustments. FTE Drilling is expected to resume operations momentarily, and no material delays to the program are anticipated.

The objective of the initial deeper hole is to step-back from holes drilled last fall to further evaluate the thickness, continuity, and phosphate grade characteristics at depth of the Meade Peak Upper Phosphatic Zone, which outcrops across the Murdock Mountain Property.

CEO Robin Dow stated: "We are pleased to have initiated drilling on the first deeper hole of the program. The minor technical adjustment required by the contractor is not expected to impact our overall timelines, and we look forward to advancing our understanding of the Murdock Mountain phosphate system."

Garry K. Smith, P.Geo., Director and Qualified Person commented: "The first hole is an important step in expanding our understanding of the phosphate-bearing horizon at depth. Deeper step-back holes sometimes require a combination of drill pipe diameters to reach the target depth. The need for additional pipe options is routine in early drilling and does not affect the integrity of the program. We remain focused on collecting high-quality geological information that will guide the next phases of work."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K. Smith, P.Geo., a director of NOP and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO

T: 604.355.9986

E: ...

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This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.







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Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.