Tech & Learning Names RSU 22'S Jennifer Nickerson An Innovative Leader In K12 Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maine director credited with shifting district instruction toward hands-on, future-ready learning through zSpace AR/VR

HAMPDEN, Maine and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education and workforce development, today announced that Jennifer Nickerson, Director of Curriculum at Regional School Unit (RSU) 22 in Maine, has been named an Innovative Director of Curriculum by Tech & Learning as part of its Innovative Leader Awards program, which recognizes exceptional district administrators leading innovation in schools across the country.

The award honors educators who demonstrate a strategic shift toward future-ready competencies, champion meaningful technology integration, and build scalable systems that outlast short-term budget cycles. Nickerson was recognized for her leadership in modernizing how RSU 22 students experience science and math, moving from passive instruction to hands-on, concept-driven learning.

"Our district is committed to a data-driven approach that prioritizes student success and professional excellence," said Nickerson. "By incorporating zSpace into our ATLAS framework, we are not just adding a tool. We are evolving how we teach. This technology allows our educators to meet the diverse needs of our students through differentiated instruction, making learning more exciting and impactful."

RSU 22 implemented zSpace immersive AR/VR technology across its middle and high schools in fall 2025 as part of a broader instructional strategy. The district integrated zSpace directly into the ATLAS framework, a student engagement model designed by educator and author Weston Kieschnick. Built around five core components, Attention, Trust, Learning, Action, and Summary, the framework gives lessons a deliberate arc that moves students from curiosity to active participation to reflection. By embedding zSpace experiences within that structure, RSU 22 ensures immersive learning connects to measurable engagement and outcomes rather than existing as a standalone tool.

At the high school level, the zSpace Inspire laptop supports Biology, Physics, and Chemistry instruction at Hampden Academy, with plans to expand into Technical Education. At the middle school level, two campuses deploy zSpace Imagine laptops targeting 7th and 8th grade Math and Science.

The zSpace deployment reflects RSU 22's broader culture of innovation, which also includes its "Higher Vision" drone program, a community-backed initiative with eight partner organizations and dual-enrollment pathways aligned to the district's four strategic pillars: Student Success, Professional Excellence, Community Partnerships, and Operational Excellence.

"Jennifer's recognition is well-earned," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "RSU 22 is a model for how school districts can bridge the gap between traditional curriculum and future-ready skills. By giving teachers the tools to bring learning to life in three dimensions, Jennifer and her team are ensuring students don't just read about science. They experience it."

About RSU 22

Regional School Unit 22 serves approximately 2,300 students across six schools in Hampden, Winterport, Newburgh, and Frankfort, Maine. The district is recognized for its high academic standards, including Hampden Academy, a school of choice for students throughout the region. RSU 22 provides PreK–12 education guided by a strategic plan centered on student success, professional excellence, community partnerships, and operational excellence.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

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