Scality Launches Autonomous Data Infrastructure: A New Operating Model For Enterprise AI, Cyber Resilience, And Sovereign Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on the proven foundations of RING and ARTESCA, Scality ADI introduces autonomous operations, cross-media flexibility, and extreme AI-scale performance for organizations operating at multi-petabyte to exabyte scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in data infrastructure software for the AI era, today announced Scality ADI (Autonomous Data Infrastructure), a sustainable data infrastructure platform designed for organizations that must simultaneously power diverse AI workloads, defend against escalating cyber threats, and maintain sovereign control over their data.

Scality ADI combines Scality's proven distributed object storage foundation with Guardian, an AI-powered autonomous operations engine that dramatically reduces administrative burden while keeping humans in the loop for every decision. The platform spans multiple storage media classes within a single namespace, with policy-driven lifecycle management that lets organizations align the right performance and economics to each workload.

RING and ARTESCA, Scality's trusted solutions for large-scale distributed storage and immutable backup storage, continue as core products in the portfolio.

AI has broken the old storage model

The demands on enterprise data infrastructure have fundamentally changed. AI is no longer a single workload. It spans training, inference, multimodal agentic workflows, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), video search and summarization (VSS), and KV cache for distributed inference. Each has radically different requirements for throughput, latency, and data governance. At the same time, cyber threats have grown more sophisticated, regulators demand provable resilience, and power constraints have become hard design limits in modern data centers.

Traditional storage architectures, designed for predictable growth and isolated tiers, force painful tradeoffs between performance, resilience, cost, and control. Organizations do not need another storage product with yet increased complexity. They need sustainable data infrastructure built for the decades ahead.

Building on the success of Scality ARTESCA and Scality RING

Scality ADI builds on more than 15 years of innovation. Scality RING, deployed by the world's most demanding organizations for large-scale distributed storage, has proven its resilience and scalability at multi-petabyte to exabyte scale for over a decade. ARTESCA, Scality's backup-first object storage solution with CORE5 end-to-end cyber resilience and a $100,000 cyber guarantee, has become a trusted foundation for immutable data protection. Both products continue and remain central to Scality's portfolio.

Scality ADI represents the next chapter: a product purpose-built for the new realities that AI, sovereign data requirements, and sustainability constraints impose on enterprise infrastructure.

A platform built for what comes next

Scality ADI introduces capabilities that go beyond what any single storage product can deliver. Scality Guardian, its autonomous operations engine, uses AI-powered agents to handle expansion, healing, rebalancing, upgrades, and lifecycle workflows, dramatically reducing the administrative burden on infrastructure teams.

Every operation follows a human-in-the-loop principle: Scality Guardian surfaces insights and recommends actions, but humans approve and control every decision. Beyond built-in Guardian intelligence, MCP-enabled extensibility allows organizations to integrate their own AI tools and automation workflows directly into ADI operations, so the platform can be driven by a customer's own AI stack, not just Scality's.

Its software-defined, disaggregated architecture spans NVMe SSD (TLC/QLC), HDD, tape and cloud storage within a single namespace, while policy-driven lifecycle management, defined and approved by operators, aligns the right media, performance, and economics to each workload:



It can deliver the extreme performance requirements of GPUs at multi-TB/s and ultra-low latency thanks to our new RDMA-accelerated KV cache connector.

QLC, HDD and future NL-flash deliver balanced performance at an attractive cost of ownership. Long-term archives achieve near-zero power consumption on tape or cloud ice cold storage.



CORE5 cyber resilience ensures data remains immutable, recoverable, and auditable at every level. Real-time power telemetry gives infrastructure teams visibility into consumption at system, node, and workload levels, connecting performance decisions to actual data center constraints.

Open-code and outcome-based customer experience

Scality ADI is delivered as open-code software with the source code available for inspection and governed contributions to support both longevity and transparency in mission-critical environments. It is also backed by outcome-based SLAs spanning availability, performance, protection posture, power consumption, and operational efficiency. It is designed for large enterprises, government organizations, and sovereign environments where trust, longevity, and inspectability are as important as technical performance.

“The AI era hasn't just changed how enterprises use data, it has exposed how badly the old storage model was broken. Scality ADI isn't just a faster object store. It's a new operating model that autonomously aligns the right performance, protection, and economics to every workload, at every stage of the data lifecycle. That's what it takes to keep GPUs productive, satisfy regulators and insurers, and maintain sovereign control, all at the same time, and at exabyte scale. We are not replacing what works. We are building what comes next.”

- Jérôme Lecat, CEO, Scality

“We have relied on Scality RING as a core storage platform of our private cloud since 2021, and it has consistently delivered the scale, resilience, and performance our operations require. Scality ADI and its Guardian autonomous operations represent exactly the evolution we need - AI-enabled infrastructure management that will allow our teams to operate more efficiently while maintaining the security and control standards our business demands.”

- Manuel Paviotti, Manager Backup & Storage, Groupama G2S

“Our research underscores that building the right data infrastructure is critical in evolving enterprise AI from PoC to operational scale that meets the realities and responsibilities of complex, modern organisations. Yet, the conversation around autonomous infrastructure has too often defaulted to marketing language without addressing the governance question enterprises care about. Scality ADI takes a more credible approach, with operational intelligence through policy-governed execution, where agents surface recommendations and actions occur within auditable bounds, on an architecture ideally suited to the regulated, sovereign, and mission-critical environments where trust in the platform is as important as its technical performance.”

- Simon Robinson, Principal Analyst, Omdia

Availability

Scality ADI is available now through Scality's global network of channel partners and strategic alliance partners.

For a deeper technical look at why AI needs a new data infrastructure operating model, read the Scality ADI blog.

For more information, visit .

About Scality

Scality builds data infrastructure software for enterprise AI, cyber resilience, and sovereign control at multi-petabyte to exabyte scale. Its Autonomous Data Infrastructure platform reduces operational burden through AI-powered autonomous operations while aligning the right storage media, performance, and protection to each workload through human-approved lifecycle policies. Built on CORE5 cyber resilience and open-code principles, Scality software delivers extreme performance, operational simplicity, and sustainable economics. The world's most demanding enterprises and government organizations depend on Scality to power AI initiatives, defend critical data, and build infrastructure that lasts for decades. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality is where AI remembers, learns, and thinks. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Scality

805.440.6587

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