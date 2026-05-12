Driveitaway And Free2move To Introduce A Shared Fleet Initiative To Expand Independent Rental Operators Business At The International Car Rental Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The initiative complements Free2move's existing Fleet on Demand offer by enabling selected operators to access DriveItAway's subscription oriented vehicles during eligible idle windows, capturing rental revenue with no idle inventory risk

Cherry Hill, NJ, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings Inc. (OTC Marketplace: DWAY), an industry leader in flexible vehicle subscription and mobility solutions, and Free2move, the global mobility division of Stellantis, are introducing a shared fleet access initiative designed to help qualified independent rental operators add variable capacity without purchasing additional vehicles.

The new program introduces a first-of-its-kind model designed specifically for independent rental operators, enabling them to expand fleet capacity dynamically, increase utilization beyond traditional limits, and generate incremental revenue, without additional debt, credit lines, or fixed costs, while also greatly expanding fleet availability for DriveItAway to satisfy thousands of flexible lease subscribers around the nation.

A Breakthrough in Fleet Economics

Rental operators have long faced a fundamental challenge: too few vehicles during peak demand and excess idle inventory during slower periods.

The DriveItAway–Free2move shared fleet access initiative directly solves this imbalance.

Under the program, operators gain access to incremental fleet vehicles with no upfront investment, no payment obligations when vehicles are not rented, no residual risk or depreciation exposure, and no floorplan or credit line requirement, while retaining a share of rental revenue on deployed vehicles.

For the first time, rental operators can effectively improve fleet utilization and better absorb peak-period demand by layering variable, demand-responsive fleet supply onto their existing operations.

Immediate Market Launch with Initial Fleet Deployment

To accelerate rollout, the DriveItAway-Free2move shared fleet access initiative is targeting immediate expansion deployment of approximately 150 vehicle orders in each of its initial targeted launch states/cities, including California (San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego), Florida (Orlando, Tampa, Miami) and Texas (Dallas, Houston, Austin), and targeting another 200 orders split between Phoenix, Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia.

This will greatly expand its fleet and flexible lease options for customers, while making sure enough fleet vehicles are available with affiliated operators to meet demand for both DriveItAway selected Free2move rental car partners.

These vehicles are intended to be placed with participating rental operators in each market to support near-term demand, enable rapid onboarding, and provide immediate revenue opportunities without additional capital investment. This market-by-market deployment strategy is designed to create critical mass in each location, ensuring strong utilization and operational efficiency from day one.

How It Works: Shared Fleet, Zero Risk

Through the program:



DriveItAway orders and purchases additional vehicles intended for its long-term flexible lease/subscription platform

These vehicles are strategically placed with participating Free2move rental partners

When not in use for subscription customers, vehicles are fully available for daily rental operations When a subscription customer is activated, the vehicle is seamlessly transitioned, with minimal operational burden on the rental partner

This creates an industry-first shared fleet ecosystem where assets are continuously monetized across multiple channels, daily rental, subscription, and mobility access.

Unlocking New Revenue Streams

In addition to fleet expansion, the program introduces a second major opportunity.

Rental operators can refer long-term flexible lease/subscription customers to DriveItAway, and avoid tying up high-demand daily rental units, and participate in incremental revenue opportunities under agreed referral and/or revenue-share arrangements. on subscription placements, allowing participation in the growing subscription economy without sacrificing core rental performance.

A“Win-Win-Win” Model for the Industry

“Every rental operator faces the same issue, fleet constraints during peak periods and underutilization during slower cycles,” said John F. Possumato, Founder and CEO of DriveItAway.

“For the first time, we're offering a solution where operators can add 5, 10, 20, 50 vehicles, or more, with zero fixed cost, zero risk, and immediate revenue potential. This is a true win for rental operators, DriveItAway and both flexible lease and daily rental consumers throughout the nation.”

Benjamin Maillard, SVP and Managing Director, North America, Free2move, added:

“Free2move already supports rental operators through Fleet on Demand. What we are exploring with DriveItAway is an additional shared-fleet layer: vehicles can generate value across daily rental and subscription use cases, while independent operators gain access to incremental capacity without taking on traditional fleet-purchase commitments. The objective is simple: help local rental partners become stronger mobility hubs.”

Debuting at the Industry's Premier Event

The program will be formally unveiled tomorrow at the International Car Rental Show 2026, May 13-15, at the Gaylord Texan Resort, Grapevine, Texas, widely regarded as the leading gathering for rental operators, fleet managers, and mobility innovators.

Attendees are invited to visit the Free2move booth to learn how to qualify for the Shared Fleet Access, explore deployment opportunities in their markets, and begin onboarding for near-term fleet expansion.

The launch underscores the event's role as a platform for major industry innovation and first-look program announcements.

Building on its national expansion strategy, the Company expects the initial deployment of approximately 150 vehicles per launch market to serve as a foundation for broader expansion into additional metropolitan areas. As operator participation increases and demand for flexible fleet solutions continues to grow, DriveItAway believes this localized, high-density rollout model can be replicated across major U.S. markets to drive sustained fleet growth and utilization.

About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DWAY) is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform enabling franchise dealers to sell more vehicles through seamless eCommerce with an exclusive lease-to-own, app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a turnkey program- proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, training, and dealer enablement-to launch quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, expanding sales and market share.

Media Contact:

John F. Possumato

(856) 577-2763

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About Free2move

Free2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable, and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium, and long-term car rental, car subscription, and mobile parking services. Free2move currently has more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. The company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.

For further information:

Media contact:

Dalyce Semko (403)869-3259

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CONTACT: John F. Possumato DriveItAway Holdings, Inc....