Adeia And Google Renew Multi-Year IP License Agreement
“This renewed agreement with Google underscores the strength, relevance, and durability of Adeia's media IP portfolio,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, chief revenue officer of Adeia.“Google is a global technology leader. We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship and support Google's ability to deliver seamless, next-generation user experiences.”
Adeia's media IP portfolio has been developed through decades of research and development and is broadly licensed across the global media and entertainment ecosystem. The company's innovations are embedded in billions of devices worldwide, enabling advanced functionality across streaming, connected TV, and digital entertainment platforms.
About Adeia
Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) is the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries. We invent and license foundational technologies that shape the future of digital entertainment, electronics, and high-performance computing. Our portfolio transforms technologies into an experience that is intelligent, immersive, and personal. For more, please visit
Contacts
Adeia Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
...
Adeia Media Relations
Anna Enerio
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment