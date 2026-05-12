Telangana CM Directs Collectors To Complete Grain Procurement In Mission Mode

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed district Collectors to work in 'mission mode' to complete the grain procurement and maize purchasing processes across the state.

The CM held a video conference with Collectors from various districts to review the progress and status of the state's grain procurement drive. He sought detailed information from the Collectors regarding the difficulties and issues that have arisen in the grain and maize procurement operations within their respective districts.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he made it clear to the officials that negligence, under any circumstances, would not be tolerated.

Revanth Reddy instructed officials to ensure that farmers face absolutely no difficulties at the procurement centres and advised them to visit the field level personally to inspect the procurement process. He issued orders to ensure there is no shortage of gunny bags or 'hamalis' (loaders/labourers) and directed that procured grain be transported to warehouses on a continuous, real-time basis.

He emphasised that contractors who fail to make a sufficient number of lorries available for grain transport -- as stipulated in their agreements -- must not be spared under any circumstances. He said officials should not hesitate to initiate criminal proceedings against such contractors if necessary.

The Chief Minister also directed the Commissioner of the Transport Department to ensure that adequate vehicles are made available for the transportation of grain. He urged district Collectors to recognise the gravity of the situation and take appropriate measures, asserting that every official must act with a strong sense of accountability. He warned that the government would not hesitate to take action against Collectors if they displayed negligence.

Noting that issues regarding warehouse availability have been observed in various regions, the Chief Minister advised Collectors to make temporary arrangements in such areas based on immediate requirements. He directed them to utilise Rythu Bazaars and function halls to facilitate the movement and storage of grain. He further instructed them to formulate plans to subsequently transfer the grain from these temporary locations to permanent warehouses as and when space becomes available.

He urged Collectors of districts with high maize production to remain vigilant regarding procurement operations and to take all necessary measures to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulties anywhere in the process. He suggested that Collectors seek police assistance wherever necessary to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted procurement of grain. The Chief Minister issued orders directing Collectors to submit regular reports to the Chief Secretary regarding grain procurement and maize purchases.

Revanth Reddy also advised Collectors to formulate plans aimed at finding a permanent solution to prevent farmers from suffering losses due to unseasonal rains. He issued orders to ensure that adequate tarpaulins are made available to farmers to protect their harvested grain from getting wet at the drying floors during periods of unseasonal rainfall. The Chief Minister further suggested appointing a designated official at the Mandal level to constantly alert farmers based on advisories issued by the Meteorological Department, and to establish a dedicated system specifically for disseminating weather forecasts to the farming community.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Seethakka, Jupally Krishna Rao, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari, along with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, senior officials, and Collectors from various districts, participated in the video conference.