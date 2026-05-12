LDF Slams Congress For CM Delay In Kerala, Cites Responsibility Failure

LDF criticises UDF over CM delay

LDF Convenor TP Ramakrishnan on Tuesday criticised the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for delaying the announcement of the next Keralam Chief Minister despite securing a decisive mandate in the Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference here, Ramakrishnan said the Congress had still not decided who would become the Chief Minister and accused the party of failing in its responsibility towards the people.

"Congress has still not decided who the Chief Minister will be. The party has a responsibility to do justice to the people, but it is not fulfilling that responsibility," he said.

No dispute in LDF over Opposition leader post

He also dismissed speculation of differences within the LDF over the post of Leader of Opposition. "There is no dispute within the LDF over deciding the Leader of the Opposition. The CPI(M) will take a decision and announce it. First, let a decision be made on the Chief Minister," Ramakrishnan said.

On reports that the CPI was seeking the Deputy Leader of Opposition post, the LDF convenor said the matter had not been discussed within the alliance. "As for the CPI demanding the Deputy Leader of the Opposition post, that question should be asked of the CPI itself. I am not aware of the CPI having such a demand. The LDF has not discussed that matter. The CPI(M) has to take the decision. I do not know whether the CPI has taken a stand against Pinarayi Vijayan," he added.

Congress leaders meet in Delhi to finalise CM

The remarks came as senior Congress leaders gathered in New Delhi for discussions to finalise the next Keralam Chief Minister following the UDF's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The meeting to elect the next Keralam Chief Minister, attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, began on Tuesday. Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the Chief Minister's post.

Former KPCC presidents, including Mullappally Ramachandran, MM Hassan, K Sudhakaran, VM Sudheeran and others, arrived in New Delhi for consultations with the Congress high command. The UDF secured 102 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly in the recently concluded elections. Despite the decisive mandate, the alliance has not yet announced its Chief Ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party passed a one-line resolution authorising the party high command to take the final call on the CM candidate after consultations with newly elected MLAs and alliance partners.

Ramakrishnan demands probe into allegations against Satheesan

On the other hand, Ramakrishnan also sought a serious investigation into allegations linked to Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan in the Sabarimala gold theft case. "Media reports state that a person questioned by the SIT in the Sabarimala gold theft case was also part of VD Satheesan's Mangalapuram trip. Satheesan also met the president of the Adani Group. The meeting was reportedly held at the house of an NDA leader," he said.

"The Congress leadership has not yet given any clarification on this. The KPCC should also explain whether the allegation is true. A serious investigation must be conducted into the allegation," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)