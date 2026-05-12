Who Is Vanshika Chadha? Meet Kuldeep Yadav's Wife And Know About Their Childhood Bond & Marriage

Kuldeep Yadav, India's premier spinner, married his childhood friend Vanshika after his stellar 2025 season. Vanshika, associated with LIC, has kept a low profile despite public curiosity.

After his IPL 2025 season with Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep got engaged to Vanshika in Lucknow. Their friendship blossomed into love, and the couple tied the knot later in 2025, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

Vanshika is professionally associated with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Reports suggest she resides in Melbourne, Australia, though some claim she is based in Shyam Nagar, Lucknow. Despite speculation, she has kept her life private and away from social media.

Kuldeep and Vanshika were childhood friends. Their bond deepened over time, eventually leading to engagement and marriage. Their story reflects a journey from friendship to lifelong companionship, cherished by fans who admire their grounded relationship.

Despite Kuldeep's fame, Vanshika avoids media glare. Fans often search for her Instagram, but she isn't active online. Together, they enjoy a private life, balancing Kuldeep's cricketing commitments with family moments away from public attention.