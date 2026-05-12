Alia Bhatt Stuns In Mint Green Princess Gown At Cannes 2026 Check Photos Here

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her dreamy mint-green princess gown. Her elegant yet modern fashion choice instantly became one of the most talked-about celebrity looks online

Alia Bhatt made a stunning style statement at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as she stepped out in a mint-green gown straight out of a fairy tale. The actress embraced a soft“princess-core” aesthetic, blending timeless glamour with modern sophistication. Her graceful appearance quickly grabbed attention across social media, with fans calling it one of her best international red-carpet moments yet.

The midi ball gown featured delicate shoulder straps, a deep neckline, and an eye-catching voluminous skirt that added dramatic flair to the ensemble. The soothing mint shade perfectly complemented the summer vibe of the French Riviera, making her look effortlessly fresh and elegant.

What truly made Alia's Cannes outfit stand out was the intricate craftsmanship on the gown. The dress was adorned with fine floral and leafy embroidery, giving it a magical garden-inspired feel. Every detail on the outfit appeared thoughtfully designed, adding richness and texture without overpowering the overall elegance.

The actress wisely kept her styling minimal to let the gown remain the centre of attention. She paired the dreamy outfit with subtle white heels and barely-there jewellery, proving that understated styling can often create the biggest impact on the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt completed her Cannes look with her signature soft-glam beauty style. She opted for glowing skin, nude-toned lips, and naturally enhanced makeup that highlighted her features without looking excessive. Her sleek side-parted bun added refinement and balanced the dramatic silhouette of the gown beautifully.

The overall styling reflected a“less is more” approach, making her appearance look polished, graceful, and effortlessly chic. From the delicate embroidery to the subtle beauty choices, Alia's entire Cannes look perfectly captured modern fairy-tale fashion.

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