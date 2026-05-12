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HPE Introduces Industry-First 64 TB Memory Server for SAP Cloud ERP and Business-Critical Workloads
(MENAFN- ComCo) Dubai, United Arab Emirates–– May 12, 2026 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced the availability of HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250, a purpose-built server for in-memory databases, engineered to deliver scalability, resilience, performance, and security for critical business transactional and analytics workloads. Powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 delivers the highest memory available as the first scale-up server validated by the SAP BW Edition HANA benchmark[i] with at least 48 terabytes (TB) of memory.
“HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 raises the bar for business-critical infrastr”cture,” said Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice president and general manager, Compute“at HPE. “Designed for complex business applications like enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management systems, this system helps customers in ways competitive offerings cannot – allowing them to run faster transactions, gain insights in real time, and support analytics without slowing down business. With simpler operations, always-on reliability, and chip-to-cloud securit– …#8217; we’re redefining what scale looks like for workloads with zero-tolerance dow”time.”
The server scales modularly to meet the rising demands of real-time analytics and high-velocity transactions. Available from a minimum of four sockets, u– to 16 – and supporting up to 64 TB of DD–5 memory – the server enables customers to run financial services applications, databases, and systems of record. A dedicated external node controller in HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 offers a performance boost that is 100 times[ii] faster than Ethernet used in scale-out deployments.’This is HPE’s first scale-up server powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors and features a modular architecture well-suited for heavy compute and emerging agentic AI workloads.
“Our collaboration with HPE continues to blaze the trail for missioncritical, inmemory computing,” said Kevork Kechichian, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Group at Intel“ “The HPE Compute ScaleUp Server 3250, powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, brings together exceptional compute density, scalability, and reliability to help enterprises run their most critical dataintensive workloads.”
Multi-layered security and resiliency
Built-in protection for HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 is available through HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLO) and spans every layer – from the chip to the clou– – as well as the entire lifecycle of the server. HPE iLO establishes a silicon root of trust through a dedicated security processor and validated firmware, which safeguards against future threats with post-quantum cryptography. Resiliency features of the HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 include advanced memory error detection and correction, as well as memory healing and deconfiguration. Additionally, the server is designed for fault-tolerant uptime, delivering the highest availability for critical business workloads.
HPE leadership for RISE with SAP-certified servers
HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 is the successor to the Intel-based HPE Scale-up Server 3200. HPE was recently named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP HANA Certified Servers Appliances 2026 Vendor Assessment[iii]. ’HPE’s long-standing collaboration with SAP and sustained engineering investment has positioned HPE as a leading provider of RISE with SAP-certified servers. HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 builds on that reputation with record-setting benchmark performance for large, in-memory configurations.
Availability
The HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 is available now.
This server can be acquired through HPE Financial S’rvice’s 90/9 Advantage program that offers no payments for 90 days and an additional 9 months at one percent.
Additional Resources
.BLOG: HPE is a Leader for SAP-certified servers, according to the IDC MarketScape report
.PRODUCT PAGE: HPE Compute Scale-up Servers
About HPE
HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices.
©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
“HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 raises the bar for business-critical infrastr”cture,” said Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice president and general manager, Compute“at HPE. “Designed for complex business applications like enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management systems, this system helps customers in ways competitive offerings cannot – allowing them to run faster transactions, gain insights in real time, and support analytics without slowing down business. With simpler operations, always-on reliability, and chip-to-cloud securit– …#8217; we’re redefining what scale looks like for workloads with zero-tolerance dow”time.”
The server scales modularly to meet the rising demands of real-time analytics and high-velocity transactions. Available from a minimum of four sockets, u– to 16 – and supporting up to 64 TB of DD–5 memory – the server enables customers to run financial services applications, databases, and systems of record. A dedicated external node controller in HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 offers a performance boost that is 100 times[ii] faster than Ethernet used in scale-out deployments.’This is HPE’s first scale-up server powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors and features a modular architecture well-suited for heavy compute and emerging agentic AI workloads.
“Our collaboration with HPE continues to blaze the trail for missioncritical, inmemory computing,” said Kevork Kechichian, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Group at Intel“ “The HPE Compute ScaleUp Server 3250, powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, brings together exceptional compute density, scalability, and reliability to help enterprises run their most critical dataintensive workloads.”
Multi-layered security and resiliency
Built-in protection for HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 is available through HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLO) and spans every layer – from the chip to the clou– – as well as the entire lifecycle of the server. HPE iLO establishes a silicon root of trust through a dedicated security processor and validated firmware, which safeguards against future threats with post-quantum cryptography. Resiliency features of the HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 include advanced memory error detection and correction, as well as memory healing and deconfiguration. Additionally, the server is designed for fault-tolerant uptime, delivering the highest availability for critical business workloads.
HPE leadership for RISE with SAP-certified servers
HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 is the successor to the Intel-based HPE Scale-up Server 3200. HPE was recently named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP HANA Certified Servers Appliances 2026 Vendor Assessment[iii]. ’HPE’s long-standing collaboration with SAP and sustained engineering investment has positioned HPE as a leading provider of RISE with SAP-certified servers. HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 builds on that reputation with record-setting benchmark performance for large, in-memory configurations.
Availability
The HPE Compute Scale-up Server 3250 is available now.
This server can be acquired through HPE Financial S’rvice’s 90/9 Advantage program that offers no payments for 90 days and an additional 9 months at one percent.
Additional Resources
.BLOG: HPE is a Leader for SAP-certified servers, according to the IDC MarketScape report
.PRODUCT PAGE: HPE Compute Scale-up Servers
About HPE
HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices.
©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
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