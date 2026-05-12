Gold Strike Announces Receipt Of A 10-Year Class 3 Quartz Exploration Permit For Gold Strike One Project And Provides Commentary With Respect To Mineral Tenure
| Supplemental legend:
Red outline shows the GS1 Project
Yellow dot shows the proposed Camp location
Overlap with Proposed Snowline Infrastructure
The Company is aware that Snowline has disclosed that its proposed access route to the Valley Deposit will traverse, and certain proposed mine infrastructure will overlay, the GS1 Project. The Company is focused on advancing its own exploration plan and intends to protect the integrity of its land package and all rights associated with the Permit and the quartz claims comprising the GS1 Project. The Company will not acquiesce to the fragmenting of the GS1 Project to accommodate access to neighbouring developments. Snowline's PEA states that Snowline owns 38 placer claims (353 ha) in the vicinity of the Valley Deposit. Figure 3 below shows the GS1 Project quartz claims relative to Snowline's placer claims staked in the vicinity of the Valley Deposit (see also Figure 4-3 of Snowline's PEA).
Figure 3: GS1 Project Quartz Claims and Snowline Placer Claims in the Vicinity of the Valley Deposit
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Placer Claims and Surface Rights
Section 4.2 of Snowline's PEA states that its placer claims "entitle claim holders to the surface rights, specifically the Au, above bedrock." That characterization does not appear to be consistent with placer tenure under Yukon law. While the overstaking of placer claims on top of quartz claims may be permitted if staked and used for the purposes in accordance with applicable Yukon laws, holders of placer claims are limited in what such claims permit under Yukon law. The Government of Yukon's Guidelines for Placer Claim Staking in Yukon3 (the " Placer Guidelines ") state:
"Staking a placer claim does not give the claim holder surface rights or the exclusive rights to the land. Claims are not private property and you cannot build a permanent structure or residence on a claim. Placer claims cannot be used for commercial purposes (other than prospecting or placer mining) and the owner of a claim cannot give permission to a third party to occupy the surface for any purpose other than prospecting or placer mining."
Snowline's PEA expressly states, at Section 4.9.1, that "Surface rights would have to be obtained from the YG [Yukon Government] if the Project were to go into development." This is consistent with Gold Strike's position that Snowline's existing mineral tenure does not provide the surface rights required to construct or operate the mine infrastructure it proposes over the GS1 Project footprint, including the proposed site access road (Snowline's PEA at Section 18.1.1 and Figure 18-1) and contact water pond (Snowline's PEA Figures 18-2 and 18-3). Neither the access road nor the contact water pond constitutes placer prospecting or placer mining. Under the Placer Guidelines, a placer claim does not authorize permanent structures, permit commercial use beyond placer prospecting or placer mining, or entitle the holder to grant any third-party surface access for any non-placer purpose. Regardless of the purpose for which those placer claims were staked, any such assertion of surface rights is inconsistent with the scope of placer tenure. Gold Strike will not acquiesce to any assertion that Snowline's placer claims, staked over the GS1 Project's pre-existing quartz claim footprint, confer authority to construct, or operate mine infrastructure on that land. In any event, Gold Strike expects to defend the GS1 Project footprint against any encroachment on its quartz claim and Permit rights.
Technical Information
The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of David Kelsch, P.Geo. Mr. Kelsch is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Kelsch is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About the Company
Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).
(signed) "Peter Miles"
Peter Miles
Chief Executive Officer
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment