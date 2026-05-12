MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Functional Brands Inc. Announces Conversion Price Adjustment Agreement for Series C Preferred Stock

May 12, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Functional Brands Inc.

Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), (the "Company"), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced that it has entered into a Conversion Price Reduction and Waiver Agreement with all holders of the Company's Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the conversion price applicable to the Series C Preferred Stock during the Fixed Conversion Period has been modified to $0.1636 per share of common stock, reflecting the current market price at the time of execution. This new conversion price replaces the existing tiered conversion prices and related tier allocation structure. The Company and the holders have also mutually waived the prohibition on below-price conversions with respect to conversions at the reduced conversion price.

"This agreement demonstrates our commitment to fostering alignment among all of our stockholders while maintaining capital structure flexibility," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "By resetting the Series C conversion price to reflect current market realities, we're eliminating a structural overhang that has weighed on our common stock while simultaneously providing our preferred holders with a more practical path to liquidity. This balanced approach removes uncertainty, strengthens our financial position, and allows management to focus on executing our growth strategy to drive long-term value."

About Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA)

Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA) is a health and wellness company dedicated to delivering innovative, evidence-based therapeutic solutions through its proprietary digital platform, Tru2u. The Company's mission is to make clinically meaningful health optimization accessible, personalized, and scalable for every member. Functional Brands develops and distributes a curated portfolio of functional health products, peptide therapies, and telehealth services designed to support metabolic health, longevity, and overall wellbeing.