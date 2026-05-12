MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Millennial Announces Initiation of Phase 3 Drill Program at Its Banio Potash Project

May 12, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Millennial Potash Corp.

West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has initiated its Phase 3 drill program at its flagship Banio Potash Project in Gabon. The program consists of four additional potash-specific drillholes totaling approximately 4,000m of drilling and is designed to evaluate the extension of potash resources south and west of the currently outline mineralization.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented, "We are excited to announce that we have started our Phase 3 drilling at Banio, an important step in unlocking further value from this highly prospective potash project. The four planned drillholes, located south and west of previous drilling, are designed to support potential resource expansion and further demonstrate the scale of the opportunity at Banio. Two of the planned holes, BA-007 and BA-008, are located on the recently acquired Haute Banio exploration permit reflecting the strategic importance of this acquisition which also occupies the coastal region of the project and is located closer to the planned port and other planned infrastructure. The Company has a substantial Measured Mineral Resources Estimate ("MRE") of 648.2M tonnes grading 15.7% KCl, an Indicated MRE of 1.8B tonnes grading 15.6% KCl, and an Inferred MRE of 3.56B tonnes grading 15.6% KCl (see press releases dated December 29, 2025 and November 17, 2025 ), and we believe this additional drilling in a previously untested area has the potential to add to the project's resource base. An updated MRE will be undertaken upon completion of the drill program and will be incorporated into the Company's ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), which remains on track for completion by the end of 2026."

The four hole drill program will focus on the southern and western extensions of the significant thick potash sequences, locally exceeding 100m, encountered by previous drilling (see Figure 1). The Company's geological model suggests we are moving deeper into the evaporite basin and there is strong potential to intersect the entire ten potash cycles with significant potash thicknesses. This new area of drilling is primarily covered by savannah, and an old road has been rehabilitated to provide access from the town of Mayumba. This is significant as it negates the need for barges and boat support for shipping machinery and drilling supplies. The estimated depth for each hole is 1,000m and the program is planned for completion in Q4, 2026. The Company will provide updates to the market throughout the drill program and as analytical results and interpretations are completed.







Fig. 1 Location of drillholes for Phase 3 program.

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CLARIFICATION OF APRIL 15 NEWS RELEASE

The Company wishes to disclose that, in its news release dated April 15, 2026 (the "April 15 News Release") it stated incorrectly that payments to Zacks Small Cap Research ("Zacks") for services would be made (in the amount of US$8,750 each) on May 31, August 31 and November 30, 2026). The correct payment dates are August 1 and November 1, 2026 and February 1, 2027. The Company also wishes to disclose that, in addition to those services disclosed in the April 15 News Release, Zacks will also provide to the Company Video Shorts, a CEO Interview and email distribution of materials.