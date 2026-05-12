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Kudo Advisory Launches in the UAE Bridging the Gap Between AI Investments and Real Business Outcomes
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 12, 2026 - Kudo Advisory, a new AI-focused consulting firm, is launched in the UAE to help enterprises convert AI investments into measurable and scalable outcomes across the region. The consulting firm is founded by Vijay Jaswal, former Regional CTO at global enterprise software firms including IFS and Software AG, and a seasoned technology leader. It is designed to guide organisations with significant AI investments overcome pilot-stage challenges, fragmented initiatives and unclear returns from AI adoption.
Speaking about the announcement, founder of Kudo Advisory, Vijay Jaswal said “Kudo Advisory exists to make AI move. Across the region, we are seeing strong intent and meaningful investment in AI, however many organisations are yet to see results. The issue is a lack of clarity on where value sits, how to govern it properly, and how to execute with discipline. Our focus is simple: to help leadership teams prioritise the right opportunities, put the right guardrails in place, and ensure delivery happens.”
According to PwC Middle East, AI will contribute up to US$320 billion to the region's economy by 2030. By foreseeing the highest economic impacts by AI adoption in the UAE, the rapidly increasing investments in many enterprises continue to face challenges converting AI ambitions into measurable operational value. Kudo Advisory aims to close this gap through a disciplined and outcome-driven approach.
The firm provides end-to-end AI advisory services for enterprise environments bridging AI strategy for business priorities, governance frameworks to ensure safe and smart use, operating model design, and use case prioritisation. Beyond strategy, the firm places a strong emphasis on execution through programme delivery, implementation of AI initiatives with accountability for enterprises, governance and performance measurement. The firm’s approach is pragmatic in deployment rather than hype, focusing on enterprise readiness, measured adoption, and long-term business value.
Speaking about the announcement, founder of Kudo Advisory, Vijay Jaswal said “Kudo Advisory exists to make AI move. Across the region, we are seeing strong intent and meaningful investment in AI, however many organisations are yet to see results. The issue is a lack of clarity on where value sits, how to govern it properly, and how to execute with discipline. Our focus is simple: to help leadership teams prioritise the right opportunities, put the right guardrails in place, and ensure delivery happens.”
According to PwC Middle East, AI will contribute up to US$320 billion to the region's economy by 2030. By foreseeing the highest economic impacts by AI adoption in the UAE, the rapidly increasing investments in many enterprises continue to face challenges converting AI ambitions into measurable operational value. Kudo Advisory aims to close this gap through a disciplined and outcome-driven approach.
The firm provides end-to-end AI advisory services for enterprise environments bridging AI strategy for business priorities, governance frameworks to ensure safe and smart use, operating model design, and use case prioritisation. Beyond strategy, the firm places a strong emphasis on execution through programme delivery, implementation of AI initiatives with accountability for enterprises, governance and performance measurement. The firm’s approach is pragmatic in deployment rather than hype, focusing on enterprise readiness, measured adoption, and long-term business value.
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