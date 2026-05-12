Brain Cancer Canada Awards $100,000“The Emily Mcintosh Brain Cancer Research Grant” To Advance Breakthrough Immunotherapy For Glioblastoma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada (BCC), Canada's only 100% volunteer-driven charity dedicated exclusively to funding brain cancer research nationwide is proud to announce the“Emily McIntosh Brain Cancer Research Grant” of $100,000 awarded to an innovative research project led by Dr. Sheila Singh and her team at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and collaborators at the University of Ottawa.

The project titled“Dual Targeting of glioblastoma with CAR T and viral immunotherapies” builds on previous research and aims to combine two promising immune-based therapies to attack the most common malignant primary adult brain tumour: Glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common malignant primary adult brain tumour. The standard treatment approach today consists of maximal surgical resection followed by radiation and chemotherapy; however, tumours come back leaving very little to offer patients other than options that can provide symptom relief without hope of a cure.

The research led by Dr. Singh and collaborators will explore two innovative techniques that will use a specialized virus that can make the glioblastoma cells raise a signal to a patient's immune system while using a second approach to train a patient's own immune system to recognize and target the cancer cells.

“Glioblastoma remains one of the most aggressive brain cancers, with limited options once tumours recur after standard of care. Our research combines CAR T cell therapy with engineered viral immunotherapies to better recognize and attack these tumours. By integrating these complementary approaches, we aim to develop more effective treatments that improve survival and offer renewed hope and quality of life for GBM patients,” says Dr. Singh.

This work shows promise through collaboration between investigators at McMaster University and the University of Ottawa, with expertise in glioblastoma biology, immunotherapy and virology. Brain Cancer Canada recognizes the tenacious dedication and excellent research progress, extending previous research to new approaches and with hope to find new options to treat this aggressive brain cancer.

Dr. Singh is awarded the“Emily McIntosh Brain Cancer Research Grant”, in honour of Dr. Emily McIntosh.“Emily followed Dr. Singh's research closely because of the hope it offered - not just for patients today, but for the future of brain cancer treatment. Supporting this work reflects her deep belief in the power of research to change outcomes for families facing this disease.” – Katie McIntosh.

This announcement represents one of six grants awarded during Brain Cancer Awareness Month (May), combined to invest $425,000 in promising Canadian Brain Cancer research.

This Emily McIntosh Brain Cancer Research Grant was made possible by the Emily McIntosh Legacy Fund and community fundraising initiatives, including Brain Love Run, Burpees for Brain Cancer, Dr. Surya Annual Fundraiser, Julia Coey Foundation, Kilimanjaro for Joan, Sault Ste. Marie Warrior Walk, The Kat-alysts's, and Emily McIntosh Legacy Fund.

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by primary malignant brain tumours by funding research, advocating for effective treatment options, and investing in neurosurgical technologies. Recognized by the country's leading neurospecialists as Canada's foremost mechanism for brain cancer research funding, the organization raises funds through community-driven initiatives, generous year-round donations, its annual Gala for Brain Cancer Research, and Golf for Brain Cancer Research, and the support of corporate donors aligned with its mission.

“Philanthropic support from BCC and community-driven fundraisers plays a vital role in advancing innovative brain cancer research, enabling us to pursue bold ideas like combining CAR T and viral immunotherapies. This generosity directly fuels progress toward more effective treatments and brings hope to GBM patients.” – Dr. Singh

About Brain Cancer Canada

As a fully volunteer-based organization, Brain Cancer Canada ensures that every dollar raised is maximized toward critical research investments. Since 2015, it has directed nearly $3 million to brain cancer research, supporting 31 projects across more than a dozen institutions, research centres, and hospitals nationwide.

More Information

For more details about this and other research initiatives supported by Brain Cancer Canada, please visit or contact Scientific Advisory Chair and Board Director, Elvin de Araujo, PhD, at ...