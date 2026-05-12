Lara Dutta Remembers Late Father On His Birth Anniversary: I'm Sure He's Raising A Glass

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta decided to pay tribute to her late father on his 1st birth anniversary with a remembrance puja.

The 'Partner' actress also planted a jacaranda tree in her father's house, marking his birthday.

Lara took to her official Instagram handle and published a couple of unseen photos with her dad and penned a nostalgic note remembering her father.

She wrote, "Happy 1st Heavenly Birthday to my amazing Father! He was with us for his birthday puja last year.....This year we missed and celebrated him with a remembrance puja and planted a jacaranda tree in his house. I'm sure he's raising a glass with loved ones in heaven. A Love that transcends all. (sic)"

Lara's father, retired wing commander LK Dutta, passed away in Mumbai on May 31st last year at the age of 84.

Through a heartfelt social media post, the former Miss Universe had shared that her father battled his illness just like the true soldier he was.

The 'Bhagam Bhag' actress posted, "My wonderful, brave, fighter of a father, went quietly into the good night on the 31st of May...... He fought long and hard against an illness that debilitated him over the last few months.... He bore pain with the stoicism of a battle worn soldier and displayed a courage and willingness to beat the odds, that sometimes defied all logic..... He rewrote any concept I had of the body breaking down or succumbing to an inevitable end...."

Sharing all the things she learnt from her father, Lara added, "I learnt to debate, argue, negotiate, reason and dazzle from my father...... I also learnt to embrace my responsibilities, sometimes stoically, and hold my head up high even in the most challenging of times...... I learnt to find bliss in a packet of potato chips and a tutti frutti icecream because I knew it came with a scooter ride just for the two of us.....I learnt to be brave, I learnt to be fearless, I learnt to stand up for myself and for others, I learnt to tell a good joke, even at my own expense..... I learnt to try and be selfless.... I learnt it all from him....."