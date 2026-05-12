Integrated Schooling From Class 1 To 12: NITI Aayog Report Highlights Raj's Strong Education Model

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 12 (IANS) Rajasthan has emerged as one of the prominent states in the country where school students can access complete schooling, from the primary to the senior secondary level i.e. from Class 1 to 12, at a single institution.

This key achievement of enabling students to access complete schooling, from the primary to the senior secondary level at a single institution has been highlighted in the latest NITI Aayog report titled 'School Education System in India – Temporal Analysis and Policy Road map for Quality Enhancement.'

According to the report by the NITI Aayog, integrated schooling from Class 1 to 12 in the same institution was available in only 5.4 per cent of schools across India in 2024–25.

To the credit of the state, Rajasthan alone accounts for nearly 35 per cent of this national share. This means that one out of every three schools in India offering complete integrated education is located in Rajasthan. At present, 27,889 schools in the state provide continuous education from primary to senior secondary levels to students.

The NITI Aayog report observes that the absence of integrated schooling often forces students to shift between multiple institutions to complete their education. However, this increases the risk of the students dropping out of school entirely.

In contrast, Rajasthan's strong network of integrated schools is helping ensure continuity in education and is expected to improve key learning and retention indicators. The NITI Aayog report further notes that Rajasthan's education model is helping create a more stable and accessible learning environment for students by reducing institutional transitions and strengthening school-level continuity.

It is also highlighted that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state is steadily emerging as a hub of educational progress.

Continuous efforts toward development, expansion, and upgradation of educational infrastructure are being undertaken to further strengthen the learning ecosystem across Rajasthan.