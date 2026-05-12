Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Personnel/Investment

Ex PUMA CEO to lead BOGNER

12.05.2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ex PUMA CEO to lead BOGNER

Arne Freundt to lead BOGNER as CEO effective June 1, 2026

Freundt most recently served as CEO of PUMA and brings deep expertise in the international sports and lifestyle market Focus on expanding the luxury brand BOGNER and further accelerating international growth Munich, May 12, 2026 – Germany's largest luxury brand, Willy Bogner GmbH (“BOGNER”), has appointed Arne Freundt as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Freundt will assume his role on June 1, 2026, and together with the existing management team, will be responsible for shaping the future strategic direction of BOGNER. Freundt spent 14 years at PUMA SE, most recently serving as CEO of the Group. Prior to that, he held various global leadership positions at PUMA - including Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Managing Director of the company's largest region, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). The appointment follows the acquisition of a majority stake in BOGNER by Katjes Quiet Luxury GmbH in September 2025. Prior to the transaction, the CEO position had been vacant and was intended to be filled as part of the new ownership structure. “With Arne Freundt, we have successfully attracted one of Europe's most experienced experts in the sports and lifestyle sector. His long-standing experience in executive and management functions combined with his extensive global sales expertise at PUMA make him ideally suited to drive the next phase of BOGNER's international growth,” said Bastian Fassin, Chairman of the Advisory Board of BOGNER. “BOGNER is an iconic brand with a unique alpine heritage, standing for luxury sports and the highest quality,” said Arne Freundt.“I look forward to helping shape the brand's next chapter starting June 1, 2026, and to further strengthening its relevance as a global luxury brand.” PRESS CONTACT

Sabrina Schlisch-Hoffmann

BOGNER Corporate Communications

M +49 151 22893310

E ... 12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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