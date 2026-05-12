Türkiye Conducts External Audit To Assess Azerbaijan's Central Bank

Meanwhile, it was stated that the assessment conducted to determine whether the Central Bank's internal audit activities comply with international standards was carried out using a methodology consistent with international internal audit standards.

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