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Türkiye Conducts External Audit To Assess Azerbaijan's Central Bank

Türkiye Conducts External Audit To Assess Azerbaijan's Central Bank


2026-05-12 07:55:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Audit Department of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye has conducted an external assessment of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the CBA.

Meanwhile, it was stated that the assessment conducted to determine whether the Central Bank's internal audit activities comply with international standards was carried out using a methodology consistent with international internal audit standards.

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