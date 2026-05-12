Modern National Statehood Concept Formed And Implemented Under Leadership Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev - Speaker (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 12:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The concept of modern national statehood was formed and implemented under the leadership of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the plenary meeting today, Trend reports.

"The life path of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, one of the greatest figures in our national history, has become a benchmark of love and loyalty to his native land and people," she noted.

The speaker recalled that during the first leadership of Azerbaijan in 1969-1982, thanks to the brilliant management skills, strategic thinking and foresight of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, our country has passed a great path of development. A rich economic potential has been created that will allow Azerbaijan to live as an independent state in the future. These years have also entered our history as a period of cultural renaissance.

Gafarova noted that after restoring state independence on October 18, 1991, Azerbaijan faced complex problems.

"Gross errors in state administration, a deep crisis that engulfed all spheres of life, the occupation of our lands by the Armenian Armed Forces, the violation of national solidarity, the strengthening of separatist tendencies, and the threat of civil war seriously jeopardized the existence of an independent state.

Precisely in such conditions the return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to supreme state power on June 15, 1993, his election as Chairman of the Supreme Soviet and, four months later, President by the unanimous will of the people, made it possible to prevent destructive processes and events and stabilize the situation in the country.

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