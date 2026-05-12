JFDA: 30 Websites, Digital Platforms Referred To Authorities For Illegally Selling Medicines

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) –Jordan Food & Drug Administration (JFDA), in cooperation with security agencies, has referred 30 websites and digital platforms to the relevant authorities since the beginning of the year for illegally promoting and selling medicines.

In a statement Tuesday, the JFDA affirmed its continued efforts to monitor and penalize the online promotion and sale of medicines, as part of its regulatory role to ensure drug safety and public health.

This effort comes in accordance with applicable laws and regulations governing the medicine sale process in the Kingdom, mainly the Pharmacy and Drug Law No. 12 of 2013 and its amendments.

The JFDA said the online drug sale violates the relevant legal framework, which restricts medicine disbursement by official pharmacies under the supervision of licensed pharmacists.

On its policy, the JFDA emphasized its continued monitoring efforts over these websites and its commitment to taking the necessary legal measures against violators.

The JFDA called for accuracy in publishing any misleading information or false statements that affect its supervisory role in enforcing the law under penalty of legal accountability.

The JFDA also urged all stakeholders, including professional associations and relevant bodies, to cooperate in reporting any violations to ensure follow up and the necessary legal action in this regard.

//Petra// AG