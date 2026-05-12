Jordan, Italy Discuss Legal Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni on Tuesday discussed with Italian Ambassador Luciano Pezzotti ways to strengthen legal cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Talhouni underscored the depth of Jordanian-Italian relations and the importance of advancing legal and judicial cooperation in areas that serve mutual interests.

The Italian ambassador commended bilateral cooperation and voiced hope for expanding ties to open new prospects for future collaboration in fields of shared interest.

//Petra// AO