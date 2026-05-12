Jordan, Italy Discuss Legal Cooperation
Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni on Tuesday discussed with Italian Ambassador Luciano Pezzotti ways to strengthen legal cooperation between the two countries.
During the meeting, Talhouni underscored the depth of Jordanian-Italian relations and the importance of advancing legal and judicial cooperation in areas that serve mutual interests.
The Italian ambassador commended bilateral cooperation and voiced hope for expanding ties to open new prospects for future collaboration in fields of shared interest.
//Petra// AO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment