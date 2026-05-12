Mammootty To Anupam Kher: 7 Actors With Most Film Appearances In India

Indian cinema has seen legendary actors who worked in hundreds and thousands of films across languages. From Mammootty to Anupam Kher, these stars set unmatched records with their dedication, versatility, and lifelong contribution to cinema history.

Indian cinema is not only about box office hits and glamour; it is also shaped by legendary artists who dedicated their entire lives to films. Over decades, some actors have appeared in hundreds and even thousands of movies, setting records that remain unmatched. Their contribution reflects unmatched passion, discipline, and love for storytelling across languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Here are 7 legendary Indian actors who have created history with the largest number of film appearances.

Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty has acted in more than 450 films. Known for choosing powerful and meaningful roles, he continues to dominate the industry even after decades. His strong screen presence and versatility have made him one of India's most respected actors.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has appeared in more than 540 films and international projects. From Bollywood to Hollywood, he has shown remarkable versatility. His inspiring journey from struggle to global fame makes him one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema.

Actor Shakti Kapoor has worked in over 700 films, becoming a familiar face in both villain and comic roles. His unique dialogue delivery and entertaining performances made him a popular star in Hindi cinema during the 80s and 90s.

Telugu cinema icon Brahmanandam holds a Guinness World Record for acting in over 1100 films. His unmatched comic timing and expressions have made him a legendary figure in Indian comedy and a social media favorite.

Tamil cinema's legendary actress Manorama appeared in more than 1500 films. Known for her versatility in comedy and emotional roles, she earned a Guinness World Record for her extraordinary contribution to cinema.

Actor Jagathy Sreekumar has acted in over 1500 films. Famous for his natural humor and timing, he remains one of the most loved comedians in Malayalam cinema. His return after a major accident deeply moved fans.

Legendary actress Sukumari holds one of the highest records in Indian cinema with over 2500 films, TV shows, and stage performances. Known for mother and grandmother roles, she left behind an unforgettable legacy across South Indian cinema.