​​​​Ether Outlook: Ethereum Recovery Stalls Despite Pectra Upgrade And ETF Demand​​​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Despite Pectra Upgrade, ETF Inflows and Institutional Demand Ethereum Recovery Fizzles Out

​Ether has strengthened by around 15% since the end of March as investors responded to improving institutional flows, renewed optimism surrounding Ethereum's long-term utility and the successful rollout of the network's major Pectra upgrade.

​The world's second-largest cryptocurrency has risen in line with the broader digital asset market over recent weeks, supported by rising Ethereum ETF inflows, stronger staking participation and growing confidence that Ethereum remains the dominant smart-contract blockchain despite mounting competition from rival networks such as Solana.

​Ethereum's recovery has also coincided with improving sentiment across risk assets more broadly, helping Ether reclaim some of its earlier losses after a difficult first quarter.

​Pectra upgrade boosts Ethereum sentiment

​A key catalyst behind Ether's recent recovery has been the successful implementation of Ethereum's Pectra upgrade on 7 May.

​The Prague-Electra upgrade, commonly referred to as Pectra, introduced a broad range of improvements aimed at enhancing staking efficiency, wallet usability and overall network scalability. One of the most important changes involved increasing the validator staking cap from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH, significantly improving operational efficiency for large institutional staking providers and ETF issuers.

​The upgrade also introduced account abstraction functionality through EIP-7702, allowing externally owned wallets to temporarily function like smart contracts. Analysts believe these changes could materially improve user experience and reduce friction for broader Ethereum adoption over time.

​Institutional investors have increasingly viewed the Pectra upgrade as evidence that Ethereum is continuing to mature into enterprise-grade financial infrastructure rather than remaining solely a speculative cryptocurrency network.

​Ethereum ETF inflows continue accelerating

​Another major theme since the beginning of May has been the resurgence in Ethereum ETF inflows.

​Spot Ethereum ETFs and ETH-linked investment products have experienced sustained buying momentum in recent weeks, supported by optimism surrounding the Pectra upgrade and improving staking economics. CoinShares data showed Ethereum investment products attracted more than $200 million in weekly inflows shortly after the upgrade went live.

​Reports also indicated that US spot Ethereum ETFs recorded extended inflow streaks during May, with BlackRock's ETHA fund among the strongest beneficiaries of institutional demand.

​Analysts increasingly argue that Ethereum ETFs may become substantially more attractive if regulators eventually permit staking integration within ETF structures. The operational efficiencies introduced by Pectra are widely seen as an important step towards enabling institutional-scale staking products.

​Institutional adoption of Ethereum infrastructure has also continued expanding. BNY Mellon recently broadened crypto custody services involving Ethereum, reinforcing the growing convergence between traditional finance and digital asset infrastructure.

​Staking participation and supply dynamics remain supportive

​Ethereum's staking ecosystem has remained a major source of underlying support for Ether prices.

​More than 30% of circulating ETH is now estimated to be locked within staking mechanisms, helping constrain available supply while generating yield for long-term holders. Analysts argue this“supply sink” dynamic continues supporting Ethereum's medium-term valuation profile.

​Institutional accumulation trends have also remained constructive. Large holders and staking providers continue consolidating validator operations following the Pectra upgrade, improving network efficiency and reducing operational overhead.

​At the same time, Ethereum continues dominating decentralised finance, tokenisation and stablecoin infrastructure activity. Market participants increasingly view Ethereum not simply as a cryptocurrency but as foundational infrastructure underpinning tokenised finance and decentralised applications.

​Ethereum ecosystem continues evolving

​Beyond the immediate market reaction, Ethereum's broader development roadmap remains highly active.

​Developers continue focusing heavily on layer-2 scaling integration, throughput improvements and future roadmap phases including the Verge and Purge upgrades. Analysts note that Ethereum's strategy increasingly centres around becoming a highly secure global settlement layer while allowing scaling activity to migrate onto layer-2 networks.

​Ethereum also continues benefiting from growth in tokenised real-world assets and stablecoin settlement activity. The network now secures hundreds of billions of dollars in decentralised finance and tokenised asset infrastructure, reinforcing its position as the leading programmable blockchain ecosystem.

​Ether price action and technical outlook

​From a technical perspective, Ether has been rangebound since mid-April despite the successful rollout of Pectra and the return of ETF inflows.

​Nonetheless the cryptocurrency has been trading within a clearly defined uptrend channel since February. It has been oscillating around its mid-line over the past few weeks as institutional participation and staking demand continue providing support during pullbacks.

​However, volatility remains elevated as Ethereum continues facing competition from high-speed layer-1 rivals including Solana, while macroeconomic uncertainty and fluctuations in Bitcoin sentiment continue influencing broader crypto market dynamics.

​​Ether bullish case:

​Ether has been rising within a wide channel since February and has been oscillating around its mid-line at $2,310 since late April. As long as the late April low at $2,220.81 underpins on a daily chart closing basis, last month's sideways trading range remains intact.

​A rise above the 22 April and last week's $2,423.39-to-$2,423.67 highs could lead to the April peak at $2,464.83 being eyed.

​Ether bearish case:

​While Ether remains below Sunday's high at $2,381.66, downside pressure looks dominant with the 19 April low at $2,254.25 potentially being in sight. Were this level and the late April low at $2,220.81 to be fallen through, the mid-April low at $2,175.73 may be revisited, together with the 9 April low at $2,158.03.

​Even if a rise above Sunday's high at $2,381.66 were to be seen, the 22 April and current May highs at $2,423.39-to-$2,423.67 may still cap the upside.

​​Short-term outlook: neutral with a bearish bias while below the 11 May high at $2,381.66

​​Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish stance while above the late March low at $1,938.21

ETH/USD daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingViewImportant to know

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