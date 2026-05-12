Compass Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming May Investor Events
Details are as follows:
H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Time: 1:30 PM ET
Webcast Link:
2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:30 AM ET
Webcast Link:
Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived on Compass' Events page.
Compass' management will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Compass is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple diseases. The company's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system and tumor growth. Compass has a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple key biological pathways to drive an effective anti-tumor response, including angiogenesis modulation, immune activation within the tumor microenvironment, and reduction of tumor-driven immunosuppression. The company is advancing discovery candidates through clinical development to commercial-stage assets. For more information, visit .
Investor Contact
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Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
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617-500-8099
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