Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan's Appointment As Navy Chief A 'Proud Moment' For Karnataka: State BJP Chief Vijayendra

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 12 (IANS) Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday congratulated Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on his appointment as the next Chief of the Naval Staff, calling it a proud moment for Karnataka.

In a statement, Vijayendra said that Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan's journey from Basavanagudi in Bengaluru to the Sainik School Bijapur and eventually to the top post in the Indian Navy was inspiring and would motivate many youngsters from the state to serve the nation.

"From Basavanagudi in Bengaluru to Sainik School Bijapur, and now to the highest office of the Indian Navy, his inspiring journey is a proud moment for Namma Karnataka," the State BJP President added.

He expressed confidence that the achievement of Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan would encourage more youth from Karnataka to take up careers in the armed forces and dedicate themselves to national service.

"His achievement will inspire many youngsters from Karnataka to join the honourable and noble path of selfless service to the nation," he said.

Vijayendra also extended his best wishes to the Vice Admiral ahead of his assuming office on May 31.

"Wishing him (Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan) the very best as he takes charge on May 31 and leads our Navy with honour, strength and vision. Jai Hind," he added.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been appointed as the next Chief of the Naval Staff, effective from May 31, 2026, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi.

Currently serving as the 34th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, Swaminathan is a highly decorated specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare with nearly four decades of service.

​Vice Admiral Swaminathan assumed charge as the 34th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command on July 31, 2025.

The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy at Khadakvasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College at Shrivenham in the United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare at Karanja; and the United States Naval War College at Newport in Rhode lsland.

​A recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, Vice Admiral Swaminathan has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career including the Command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

​On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters of Southern Naval Command in Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of training across the Indian Navy.

He was also instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy. He then went on to lead the Work Up Organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer Sea Training after which he was privileged to be appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding of Western Fleet.

After commanding the Sword Arm, Vice Admiral Swaminathan was appointed as the Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence to Union government.

Prior to his current assignment, he served as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters.