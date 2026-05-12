Four Suspects Held In Kuwait Admit Ties To Iran's Revolutionary Guard: MOI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Kuwait: Kuwait announced on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, that the four individuals arrested a week earlier for attempting to illegally enter the country by sea had confessed during investigations to being affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

The country's official news agency, KUNA, stated this, adding that the details came from a Ministry of Interior press statement.

It named the individuals arrested as Naval Colonel Amir Hussein Abd Mohammad Zaraei, Naval Colonel Abdulsamad Badaleh Qanavati, Naval Captain Ahmad Jamshid Gholam Reza Zolfaghari, and First Naval Lieutenant Mohammad Hussein Sohrab Foroughi Rad.

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The Ministry further revealed that they were assigned to infiltrate Bubiyan Island on Friday, May 1, aboard a rented fishing boat specifically arranged to carry out a mission involving hostile acts against Kuwait.

Revealing further details of the confrontation with the infiltrators, the ministry explained that during an exchange of gunfire with Kuwaiti armed forces stationed on the island, one member of the armed forces was injured, while two members of the infiltrating group fled the scene.

The Interior Ministry stressed that it has taken all necessary legal measures regarding the case and emphasized the readiness of all ministry sectors and personnel, in cooperation with relevant security authorities and the Kuwaiti armed forces, to confront any plots or hostile acts targeting Kuwait's security and stability.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, had announced on May 3, that the armed forces had successfully thwarted a maritime infiltration attempt through Kuwaiti territorial waters. Four infiltrators attempting to enter the country illegally by sea were arrested and referred to the competent authorities.