Broadwind Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
| BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
| Cash
|$
|943
|$
|456
| Accounts receivable, net
|15,993
|15,836
| AMP credit receivable
|2,572
|2,564
| Contract assets
|314
|900
| Inventories
|42,743
|42,008
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,025
|2,503
| Total current assets
|64,590
|64,267
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
| Property and equipment, net
|40,899
|39,464
| Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|11,445
|11,892
| Intangible assets, net
|619
|741
| Other assets
|415
|441
| TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|117,968
|$
|116,805
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
| Line of credit and current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|5,946
|$
|5,036
| Current portion of finance lease obligations
|2,028
|2,111
| Current portion of operating lease obligations
|1,823
|2,306
| Accounts payable
|17,613
|17,357
| Accrued liabilities
|3,831
|2,182
| Customer deposits
|2,377
|2,692
| Total current liabilities
|33,618
|31,684
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
| Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|4,807
|5,094
| Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|2,212
|2,482
| Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion
|11,132
|11,252
| Other
|22
|4
| Total long-term liabilities
|18,173
|18,832
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
| Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
| or outstanding
|-
|-
| Common stock, $0.001 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 23,678,053
| and 23,584,677 shares issued as of March 31, 2026 and
| December 31, 2025, respectively
|24
|24
| Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025,
| respectively
|(1,842
|)
|(1,842
|)
| Additional paid-in capital
|403,593
|403,210
| Accumulated deficit
|(335,598
|)
|(335,103
|)
| Total stockholders' equity
|66,177
|66,289
| TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|117,968
|$
|116,805
| BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
| Revenues
|$
|34,057
|$
|36,838
| Cost of sales
|29,364
|32,512
| Gross profit
|4,693
|4,326
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
| Selling, general and administrative
|4,182
|3,977
| Intangible amortization
|122
|165
| Total operating expense, net
|4,304
|4,142
| Operating income
|389
|184
|OTHER EXPENSE, net:
| Interest expense, net
|(808
|)
|(516
|)
| Other, net
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
| Total other expense, net
|(810
|)
|(518
|)
| Net loss before provision for income taxes
|(421
|)
|(334
|)
| Provision for income taxes
|74
|36
| NET LOSS
|$
|(495
|)
|$
|(370
|)
|NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:
| Net loss
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
| WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC
|23,338
|22,361
|NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:
| Net loss
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
| WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
|23,338
|22,361
| BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
| Net loss
|$
|(495
|)
|$
|(370
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
| Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,479
|1,702
| Deferred income taxes
|17
|(11
|)
| Stock-based compensation
|158
|189
| Allowance for credit losses
|(13
|)
|(16
|)
| Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan
|225
|286
| Gain on sale of assets
|(80
|)
|-
| Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
| Accounts receivable
|(144
|)
|2,304
| AMP credit receivable
|(8
|)
|(33
|)
| Contract assets
|585
|(90
|)
| Inventories
|(735
|)
|(9,566
|)
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|480
|(394
|)
| Accounts payable
|232
|6,815
| Accrued liabilities
|1,649
|285
| Customer deposits
|(315
|)
|(9,161
|)
| Other non-current assets and liabilities
|(130
|)
|23
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|2,905
|(8,037
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
| Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,778
|)
|(916
|)
| Net proceeds from disposals of property and equipment
|90
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,688
|)
|(916
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
| Proceeds from line of credit, net
|924
|3,356
| Payments on long-term debt
|(281
|)
|(361
|)
| Payments for deferred financing costs
|(20
|)
|-
| Payments on finance leases
|(353
|)
|(363
|)
| Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock
|-
|(196
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|270
|2,436
| NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
|487
|(6,517
|)
|CASH beginning of the period
|456
|7,721
| CASH end of the period
|$
|943
|$
|1,204
| BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|ORDERS:
|Heavy Fabrications
|$
|9,667
|$
|12,391
|Gearing
|13,187
|7,960
|Industrial Solutions
|14,568
|10,104
|Total orders
|$
|37,422
|$
|30,455
|REVENUES:
|Heavy Fabrications
|$
|16,367
|$
|25,248
|Gearing
|8,454
|5,966
|Industrial Solutions
|9,236
|5,647
|Corporate and Other
|-
|(23
|)
|Total revenues
|$
|34,057
|$
|36,838
|OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS):
|Heavy Fabrications
|$
|787
|$
|2,241
|Gearing
|(57
|)
|(892
|)
|Industrial Solutions
|1,626
|330
|Corporate and Other
|(1,967
|)
|(1,495
|)
|Total operating income (loss)
|$
|389
|$
|184
| BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Consolidated
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net Loss
|$
|(495
|)
|$
|(370
|)
|Interest Expense
|808
|516
|Income Tax Provision
|74
|36
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,479
|1,702
|Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments
|343
|484
| Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|2,209
|$
|2,368
|Heavy Fabrications Segment
| Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net Income
|$
|565
|$
|1,717
|Interest Expense
|358
|147
|Income Tax (Benefit) Provision
|(135
|)
|378
|Depreciation
|837
|1,021
|Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments
|82
|185
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,707
|$
|3,448
|Gearing Segment
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net Loss
|$
|(113
|)
|$
|(961
|)
|Interest Expense
|50
|63
|Income Tax Provision
|6
|6
|Depreciation and Amortization
|530
|549
|Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments
|85
|99
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|558
|$
|(244
|)
|Industrial Solutions Segment
| Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net Income
|$
|1,397
|$
|196
|Interest Expense
|172
|114
|Income Tax Provision
|56
|13
|Depreciation and Amortization
|95
|114
|Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments
|47
|54
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,767
|$
|491
|Corporate and Other
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net Loss
|$
|(2,344
|)
|$
|(1,322
|)
|Interest Expense
|228
|192
|Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
|147
|(361
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|17
|18
|Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments
|129
|146
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(1,823
|)
|$
|(1,327
|)
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