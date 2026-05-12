Yukon Metals Expands Porphyry Portfolio With New Northern BC Property Near Yukon Border

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in the KLM Property (the“”), located in northern British Columbia near the Yukon border. The Property comprises 8 mineral claim groups covering approximately 11,761 hectares and is situated within a prospective region characterized by extensive intrusive rocks and favourable structural architecture considered conducive to porphyry-style mineralization. The Property was originally staked on behalf of the Company pursuant to a grubstake arrangement between the Company and an arm's length third party and subsequently transferred to the Company.

"Yukon Metals has identified a prospective copper porphyry corridor extending from northern British Columbia into the Yukon, and we have systematically built a land position across it," said Jim Coates, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Yukon Metals. "We are pleased with the addition of the Property as our copper-gold portfolio now includes four properties, Birch, Sumo, AZ, and KLM.

Historical work in the area has identified mineral occurrences within and adjacent to the Property associated with a granitic intrusive complex, suggesting the presence of a mineralized hydrothermal system. Initial review further indicates geological features consistent with porphyry-style mineralization, including quartz veining with associated molybdenum-copper ± lead-zinc mineralization. Exploration on the Property to date has been limited, and the Company plans to complete a compilation of available data followed by initial reconnaissance work, including geological mapping and sampling, to further evaluate its potential.

The Property aligns with the Company's copper porphyry belt targeting approach and complements its ongoing exploration activities in the region. The Company's current exploration programs remain focused on the AZ and Birch copper-gold porphyry-skarn projects, while KLM represents an early-stage addition to the copper-gold portfolio.









Figure 1- KLM property claim groups.





Figure 2- KLM property location in relation to YMC's AZ/Fairway, Birch/Sumo, and Talbot Cu-Au projects with nearby porphyry deposits.





Figure 3: KLM property location map.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial tungsten, gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. The Company's strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, its ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon Territory is an underexplored and minerally endowed district with a mining history dating back to the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. With a progressive permitting regime, geopolitical stability and supportive government, it is well positioned to foster the next generation of mines. The Yukon is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information regarding the geological interpretation and prospectivity of the Property for porphyry-style mineralization, the significance of historical mineral occurrences, and the Company's plans to further evaluate the Property through compilation work and reconnaissance exploration programs, including geological mapping and sampling. Wherever possible, words such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict” or“potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Property and other properties not being prospective copper-rich or gold-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed work programs; the Company's ability to complete the compilation work and reconnaissance exploration programs; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

“ ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.”

“Jim Coates”

Jim Coates, CEO & Director

Email:...

For additional information, please contact:

Lindsay Wilson

VP, Investor Relations & Communications

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Phone: 1 (778) 996-2192

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at