Cartesian Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 4Th Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference At NASDAQ
A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat is expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company's website at, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Cartesian Therapeutics
Cartesian Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, Phase 2 clinical development in myositis, specifically dermatomyositis and antisynthetase syndrome, and in Phase 1/2 clinical development for pediatric autoimmune diseases, including juvenile dermatomyositis. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X.
Investor Contact
Megan LeDuc
Associate Director, Investor Relations
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Media Contact
David Rosen
Argot Partners
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