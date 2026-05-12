Sarasota-Area Chiropractors See Rising Demand For Prenatal Chiropractic Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As more women look for natural ways to support their health during pregnancy, chiropractors across the Sarasota and Bradenton area are reporting increased interest in prenatal chiropractic care - particularly the Webster Technique, a specialized approach designed specifically for pregnancy.

At Pinnacle Chiropractic, a pediatric, prenatal, and family chiropractic office serving Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, and Bradenton families, doctors say they have seen a growing number of expectant mothers seeking nervous system-based chiropractic care throughout all stages of pregnancy.

“Our office has seen a significant increase in women looking for proactive, natural support during pregnancy,” said Dr. Jordan Dieterle of Pinnacle Chiropractic.“Many moms today are searching for ways to support their nervous system, improve mobility and comfort, and help their bodies adapt to the physical stress that comes with pregnancy.”

The Webster Technique, developed through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA), is a specific chiropractic analysis and adjustment approach focused on the pelvis, sacrum, muscles, and ligaments involved during pregnancy. The technique is commonly used by chiropractors certified through the ICPA and has become increasingly recognized among families seeking drug-free wellness support during pregnancy.

Doctors at Pinnacle Chiropractic say many women initially seek prenatal chiropractic care for common pregnancy-related challenges such as pelvic discomfort, lower back tension, sciatica, round ligament discomfort, and postural changes as the body adapts throughout pregnancy.

“Pregnancy places an incredible amount of physical and neurological stress on the body,” said Dr. Kirsten Foullong, Webster Certified chiropractor at Pinnacle Chiropractic.“Our goal is not simply symptom relief - we focus on supporting the nervous system and helping the body function and adapt more efficiently during pregnancy.”

The office emphasizes a nervous system-based approach to chiropractic care, utilizing INSiGHT scans that help evaluate patterns of stress and tension within the nervous system. According to the doctors at Pinnacle Chiropractic, many expectant mothers are becoming increasingly interested in preventative and wellness-focused healthcare approaches rather than waiting until discomfort becomes severe.

National conversations surrounding maternal wellness, stress, and holistic healthcare have also contributed to rising awareness of prenatal chiropractic care. More healthcare consumers are seeking complementary wellness options that support mobility, stress management, and overall function during pregnancy.

Pinnacle Chiropractic's prenatal chiropractors are certified in the Webster Technique through the ICPA and regularly care for women throughout pregnancy and the postpartum period. The office serves families throughout Sarasota, Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Parrish, and surrounding Florida communities.

In addition to prenatal care, Pinnacle Chiropractic specializes in pediatric and family nervous system-based chiropractic care, with a strong focus on infants, children, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and family wellness.

For more information about prenatal chiropractic care or the Webster Technique, visit Pinnacle Chiropractic.

About Pinnacle Chiropractic

Pinnacle Chiropractic is a pediatric, prenatal, and family chiropractic office located in University Park, Florida, serving families throughout Sarasota, Bradenton, and Lakewood Ranch. The practice specializes in nervous system-based chiropractic care for infants, children, pregnant women, and families, utilizing advanced INSiGHT scans and individualized care plans to support health and wellness naturally.