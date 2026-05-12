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Gold Price Jumps Once More, Investors Keep Watching Market Trends

Gold Price Jumps Once More, Investors Keep Watching Market Trends


2026-05-12 06:36:08
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices have once again increased.

Yesterday, the price of gold had decreased by Rs. 5,300, but today it has shown an increase again.

The price of per tola gold has increased by Rs. 4,100, bringing the new rate to Rs. 492,462.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs. 3,515, reaching Rs. 422,206.

Also Read: When is Eid ul Azha likely in Pakistan? SUPARCO gives prediction

In the international market as well, gold has become $41 more expensive, taking the price per ounce to $4,701.

Silver prices have also increased. The price of per tola silver has gone up by Rs. 395, reaching Rs. 8,908.

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Tribal News Network

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