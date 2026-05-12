NEET-UG 'Paper Leak' Sparks Outrage In Delhi NSUI, ABVP Demand Accountability

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Protests erupted in several places on Tuesday after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, as students and student organisations questioned the credibility of the examination system and demanded strict action over the alleged paper leak.

Students alleged that irregularities in one of the country's most competitive entrance examinations had caused deep emotional and financial distress to millions of aspirants who had spent months preparing for the test.

Many students said the cancellation of the examination, along with allegations that the paper had been leaked before the exam, had severely impacted their morale and future plans.

Student organisations also intensified their criticism of the examination body and the government, demanding accountability and an independent probe into the alleged leak.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) claimed that the government was forced to cancel the examination only after sustained protests and pressure from students and youth organisations.

However, the organisation asserted that merely cancelling the examination would not deliver justice unless strict action was taken against those allegedly involved in the paper leak network.

"The students' battle will continue until action is taken against the networks responsible for leaking the papers, the National Testing Agency is held accountable, and strict measures are initiated against the entire nexus involved in this collusion," an NSUI member said.

The NSUI further demanded that institutions such as the NTA be "disbanded", while also calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an independent enquiry into the paper leak scam.

Speaking to IANS, NSUI President Vinod Jakhar questioned the government's response to the controversy and alleged that crucial details regarding the leak had still not been clarified.

"The government has not yet said anything about the paper leak. Around 120 questions were already leaked before the examination. Students and their families are concerned. What is the accountability of the government here? We want Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. The NTA is also incapable of conducting an examination," Jakhar said.

He further alleged that the incident indicated large-scale irregularities in the examination process and questioned why there was still silence regarding those allegedly involved in orchestrating the leak.

"This paper leak serves as proof that irregularities occurred on a massive scale. But silence still prevails regarding the answers to critical questions about who was involved in this racket," he said.

"If paper thieves become doctors, then what will happen to the healthcare system of this country?" Jakhar added.

Several protesting students also spoke to IANS and expressed frustration over repeated allegations of paper leaks in competitive examinations.

"This happened in 2024 also, and now it has happened again. Who is accountable for this? When will the government take action against this?" one student said.

Another student highlighted the financial burden borne by families preparing candidates for examinations like NEET.

"Our parents are spending lakhs for NEET coaching. We stay away from our families for months and work hard to crack this exam. When we sit for the exam, we get to know that it has been leaked. How will our parents pay so much money again and again for our coaching? Why is this not being stopped?" the student asked.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also expressed concern over the alleged irregularities and questioned the credibility of the examination process.

In a statement, the ABVP said that reports related to paper leaks and procedural lapses had created "profound anxiety" among students and parents across the country.

"It is the ABVP's unequivocal stance that there must be absolutely no compromise regarding the sanctity and credibility of entrance examinations," the organisation said.

The student body further stated that leaking question papers before an examination amounted to "not merely an assault on the examination system, but also a grave injustice against the future of millions of students who have toiled tirelessly throughout the year in preparation".

The ABVP demanded that the Central government conduct an impartial and time-bound investigation into the entire matter.

Students and organisations have also demanded that central agencies investigate the leak and ensure the strictest possible action against all those involved, including the alleged "exam mafia" and any individuals accused of facilitating the leak at any level.

They also insisted that until the investigation concludes, the NTA must maintain complete transparency regarding the controversy and clearly communicate all facts to students and parents.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Solanki said that lakhs of students dedicate years of hard work and sacrifice to prepare for examinations like NEET.

"Lakhs of students appear for examinations like NEET only after years of hard work and struggle. Under such circumstances, any form of irregularity has a severe impact on their morale and future prospects. Therefore, it is imperative that the entire episode be subjected to an impartial investigation and that the culprits, under no circumstances, be spared," Solanki said.

He further said the ABVP had consistently demanded stronger safeguards for national-level examinations, including better technical security systems, stricter confidentiality protocols for question papers, enhanced surveillance at examination centres and greater accountability mechanisms to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.