Descope Named To Rising In Cyber 2026 List Of Top Cybersecurity Startups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CISO-Voted List Recognizes the 30 Private Cybersecurity Companies Shaping Enterprise Security in the Age of AI

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope, a leading customer and agentic identity platform, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2026, an independent annual list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the 30 most promising private cybersecurity startups. Now in its third year, Rising in Cyber has become a trusted signal of what is actually moving the needle in enterprise security.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber honorees are selected through voting by 150 active CISOs and senior security executives; the result is a reliable signal of what security teams are actually adopting to address their most urgent challenges.

Descope joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $6.9 billion, according to PitchBook, and is defining the next generation of cybersecurity across critical areas, including identity and access management, agentic AI security, security operations, and application defense.



“Security is now moving from a constraint to an enabler on how fast AI can actually scale inside the enterprise. The 150 CISOs who voted on this list understand that better than anyone,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital.“Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber honorees for earning their trust.”

Honorees will be recognized at a private event on May 12 at the New York Stock Exchange in San Francisco alongside top security leaders and investors.

“We're honored to be named to Rising in Cyber for the third year in a row,” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO, Descope.“Identity is critical to securing and scaling AI inside the enterprise. This recognition from the CISO community is powerful validation of the need for purpose-built infrastructure for agentic identities. Congratulations to the other security innovators named to Rising in Cyber!”

Descope was founded in 2022 by a team of serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs that previously founded Demisto, a leader in the Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) space acquired by Palo Alto Networks. The company launched from stealth in Feb 2023 with $53M in seed funding, expanding and closing the round in 2025 with $88M in total funding. Thousands of organizations including GoFundMe, GoodRx, Databricks, Navan, and Linktree use Descope to simplify and secure customer, partner, and agentic identity journeys.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2026, visit

About Descope

Descope is a drag & drop identity provider for customer apps and AI agents. Our no / low code solution helps organizations easily create and modify authentication and authorization journeys for customers, partners, AI agents, and MCP servers without writing custom code. Thousands of organizations use Descope to improve customer experience, prevent account takeover, and securely adopt agentic AI and MCP with identity controls built-in.

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber is an annual list and research initiative that recognizes the most promising private cybersecurity companies, as selected by nearly 150 practicing CISOs and cybersecurity executives. For more information about the Rising in Cyber list, report, and methodology, visit .

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is named for the founders we invest with, the ideas they pursue, and the companies they build. An early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in the U.S., Notable brings a global perspective to cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, commerce, and AI, investing across the U.S., Israel, Europe, and select go-global markets.

Notable Capital's portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Browserbase, Drata, fal, Handshake, Quince, Slack, Square, Vercel, Wispr, and more. More information at

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