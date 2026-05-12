KIS Finance Shares The The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Practices Of Bridging Loans
The Good: Speed and Opportunity
When used correctly, a bridging loan is a sophisticated instrument that allows homeowners and investors to seize opportunities that high-street banks simply cannot accommodate. Whether it's securing a property at auction, downsizing before a current home is sold, or funding a renovation to making a property habitable for a standard mortgage, the 'Good' of bridging lies in its agility.
The Bad: The Cost of Convenience
It is no secret that bridging loans carry higher interest rates than long-term mortgages. This is the 'Bad', the price of speed. However, industry expert, Holly Andrews, argues that transparency is key. For a well-informed borrower with a clear 'exit strategy' (such as a confirmed sale or a refinance), the cost is a calculated business expense rather than a debt trap.
The Ugly: Lenders vs. Principles
The 'Ugly' side of the industry is not the loan itself, but the practices of unscrupulous lenders who hide behind "teaser" rates and exit fees. The negative reputation of bridging finance is often built on stories of borrowers being 'squeezed' by lenders who lack transparency. The message is clear. We should not blame the bridge for the person charging the toll. By focusing on regulation, transparency, and clear exit strategies, bridging loans can finally shed their 'ugly' reputation and be recognized for what they are, just a regular tool available to the consumers.
About KIS Bridging Loans:
KIS Bridging Loans is a leading UK-based finance broker specializing in transparent, fast, and flexible property finance solutions. They are committed to educating borrowers and providing a fair alternative to traditional lending.
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