MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit Celebrates Landmark Victory at CIS 2026 Citizenship Programme Named "Programme of the Year" and Earns Three Additional Regional Honours

May 12, 2026 6:01 AM EDT | Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit

Basseterre, St. Kitts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme has been awarded the prestigious "Programme of the Year" at the Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS) 2026, held last week in Saint Lucia. Widely regarded as the summit's highest distinction, the award recognises the Federation's leadership, innovation, and far-reaching reforms within the global investment migration industry.

In addition to the top honour, the Citizenship Unit received three further awards recognising excellence in operational efficiency, sustainable development, and regional leadership.

The awards include:

Programme of the Year - recognising global leadership and successful implementation of transformative reforms Sustainable Development Impact Award - acknowledging contributions to the national vision of becoming a Sustainable Island State Time to Citizenship Efficiency Award - awarded for the second consecutive year, recognising operational excellence and efficient processing with rigorous due diligence Caribbean Impact Award - honouring the Federation's role in shaping regional standards and driving economic growth

Accepting the awards, H.E. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, described the achievement as a defining milestone in the Programme's evolution.

"Receiving Programme of the Year, alongside three additional honours, affirms the progress we have made over the past 20 months. Our transition to a statutory body was driven by a clear mandate: to set the global standard for security, efficiency, and integrity in investment migration."

The recognition follows a comprehensive transformation of the Programme under the leadership of H.E. St. Juste, who has led an ambitious reform agenda since the Unit's establishment as a statutory body less than two years ago, to strengthen transparency, accountability, and operational oversight.

These reforms build on a series of industry-defining changes introduced by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and contributed to the rescission of a FinCEN advisory by the United States Government in February 2026, after more than a decade.

Key enhancements include:

Strengthened due diligence and compliance protocols Advanced biometric identity verification systems Introduction of biometric passports Expanded governance and international compliance frameworks Launch of Priority One, a dedicated concierge service offering personalised support throughout the citizenship process

The Unit emphasised that these measures were designed to reinforce the Programme's integrity and global competitiveness amid evolving international standards and increased scrutiny.

H.E. St. Juste further underscored the importance of balancing security with efficiency:

"These awards reflect the discipline and commitment of a team that has proven security and efficiency can, and must, go hand in hand."

"We have moved decisively from reform to leadership. By strengthening governance, integrating advanced biometrics, and elevating operational standards, St. Kitts and Nevis has reaffirmed its position at the forefront of the investment migration industry."

The Federation's growing regional influence was further highlighted by the announcement that St. Kitts and Nevis will host CIS 2027, underscoring confidence in its leadership within the sector.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit also confirmed it will host the Investment Gateway Summit 2026 in St. Kitts from June 17-20 under the theme "Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate," bringing together citizens, investors, and international partners to explore opportunities for engagement and sustainable development.







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About the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme

Established in 1984, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme is the world's longest-standing programme of its kind. It continues to evolve through robust governance, enhanced due diligence, and innovative service delivery, maintaining its reputation as a trusted and globally respected leader in investment migration.