CBI Nabs Three In Rs 20 Lakh Bribery Case Linked To Punjab Vigilance Bureau, One Flees

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three persons, including two private middlemen, in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case involving the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification on behalf of officials posted in the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, the agency said on Tuesday.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a Punjab State Tax Officer. The complainant alleged that the accused, Vikas alias Vicky Goyal and his son Raghav Goyal, demanded Rs 20 lakh for securing the closure of a complaint pending against him in the office of the Director General (Vigilance), Punjab, the CBI said in a statement.

“Investigations revealed that the accused acted as intermediaries for senior Vigilance officials, including OP Rana, the Reader to the DGP (Vigilance), Punjab,” it said.

According to the agency, Rana assured the complainant of the closure of his case once the bribe was paid.

During negotiations, the demand was settled at Rs 13 lakh and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 mobile phone for Rana.

The CBI sleuths laid a trap on May 11 in Chandigarh, where Ankit Wadhwa, an associate of the middlemen, was caught red-handed while accepting the cash and the phone.

During the operation, Raghav Goyal, Vikas Goyal, and Rana attempted to flee after being alerted by gunmen present for surveillance.

"Following a chase, Raghav Goyal, Vikas Goyal, and two gunmen were intercepted near Ambala at the Punjab-Haryana border. However, OP Rana remains absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him," the agency stated.

Searches conducted at the residential premises of the accused in Malout and Chandigarh led to the recovery of Rs 9 lakh in cash and various incriminating documents.

Preliminary findings indicate an exchange of sensitive information regarding pending vigilance matters between Rana and the private individuals.

The agency is also examining the role and attachment of Punjab Police gunmen, equipped with AK-47 rifles, to the private accused persons.

The arrested individuals will be produced before a designated court in Chandigarh as the investigation into the wider conspiracy and the involvement of other officials continues.