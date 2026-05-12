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Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Divorce Rumours Instagram Unfollow Shocks Fans


2026-05-12 06:00:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Actress Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar have sparked massive divorce rumours after reportedly unfollowing each other on Instagram. Fans noticed the sudden social media change and began speculating about trouble in their marriage, while the couple has remained completely silent on the ongoing buzz. 0:00 – Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar spark divorce rumours 0:31 – Fans notice Instagram unfollow & social media speculation 1:31 – Couple's wedding memories & internet reaction

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