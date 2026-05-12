Amir Meets Turkish Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at his office on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Lusail Palace, HE Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye.

During the meeting, the strategic cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, along with ways to support and strengthen them.

The developments in the region were also discussed, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the efforts made to reduce escalation and consolidate the principle of a diplomatic solution in a way that contributes to strengthening international security and stability.