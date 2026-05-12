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Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-05-12 05:31:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF A TRANSACTION OF A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following acquisition of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of a PDMR.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Ronald Schellekens
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
11-MAY-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Acquisition 14.8526 33,760 501,423.78
Aggregated 14.8526 33,760 501,423.78


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About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC) is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.


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