War Update: 174 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, 32 Russian Assaults Halted In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update as of 8:00 on May 12.

Russian forces launched 8,246 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,416 strikes, including 82 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out 65 shelling attacks, including three with MLRS. Four enemy assault actions were recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched 11 attacks near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Krasne Pershe.

Ukrainian drones strike Russian EW systems on Southern Slobozhanshchyna front

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Radkivka and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman secto r, Russian troops attempted 17 times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Lyman, Drobysheve, Zarichne, Ozerne, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces conducted nine assault operations near Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, and Zakitne.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out 16 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Novopavlivka, Toretske, and Kucheriv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 32 Russian assault attempts near Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodnie, Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces attacked twice toward Kalynivske and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops launched 20 attacks toward Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Hirke, and near Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out four assaults near Stepnohirsk.

Russia intensifies FPV drone attacks in Southern Ukraine, military spox says

No offensive operations were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 1,343,050 personnel.