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Baku Port Announces Early Launch Of 'Manzil' Ship After 'Gadamly'


2026-05-12 05:12:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. A second cargo ship, "Manzil", is planned to be launched in the coming months after the "Gadamly" ship, General Director of Baku International Sea Port LLC, Eldar Salahov, said at an official welcoming ceremony for the "Gadamly" ship held at the port, Trend reports.

He noted that the activities of the "Gadamly" ship will contribute to the formation of closer and more friendly relations between peoples.

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Trend News Agency

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