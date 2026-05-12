Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan Seeks Chinese Investment In AI, Digitalization, And Green Economy

Tajikistan Seeks Chinese Investment In AI, Digitalization, And Green Economy


2026-05-12 05:12:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 12. Tajikistan is also interested in attracting Chinese capital for the implementation of projects and programs in the fields of digitalization, artificial intelligence, modern technologies, green economy development, energy, and industry, Trend reports via the press office of the Tajik president.

The statement was made during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang, held in Beijing as part of the Tajik leader's state visit to China.

Emomali Rahmon stressed that China remains a friendly country, a good neighbor, and a reliable strategic partner for Tajikistan.

The effective operation of more than 700 companies with Chinese capital was described as a clear example of the high level of trust between the business communities of the two countries.

During the meeting, it was noted that Chinese investments in various sectors of Tajikistan's economy, including mining, energy, transport, construction, and agriculture, continue to show steady growth.

--

MENAFN12052026000187011040ID1111101449



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search