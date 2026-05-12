Tajikistan Seeks Chinese Investment In AI, Digitalization, And Green Economy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan is also interested in attracting Chinese capital for the implementation of projects and programs in the fields of digitalization, artificial intelligence, modern technologies, green economy development, energy, and industry, Trend reports via the press office of the Tajik president.

The statement was made during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang, held in Beijing as part of the Tajik leader's state visit to China.

Emomali Rahmon stressed that China remains a friendly country, a good neighbor, and a reliable strategic partner for Tajikistan.

The effective operation of more than 700 companies with Chinese capital was described as a clear example of the high level of trust between the business communities of the two countries.

During the meeting, it was noted that Chinese investments in various sectors of Tajikistan's economy, including mining, energy, transport, construction, and agriculture, continue to show steady growth.

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