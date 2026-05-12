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Tajikistan And China Review Bilateral Cooperation Agenda

Tajikistan And China Review Bilateral Cooperation Agenda


2026-05-12 05:12:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 12. Tajikistan and China discussed a broad range of bilateral issues, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issues were discussed on May 11, 2026, during a meeting in Beijing between Tajikista'sn Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current regional issues, with particular attention paid to the current state of Tajik-Chinese cooperation and prospects for its further development.

Furthermore, they discussed issues of mutually beneficial cooperation within international and regional organizations.

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Trend News Agency

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